Bro-Natalist Nation

If you missed my earlier email about the White House’s proposals to ‘persuade’ women to have more children, you can catch up below. Yes, it’s terrifying—but I also think there are some serious weaknesses in their plan that we can—and should—exploit.

And just in the few hours since I sent that out, RFK Jr. has officially joined bro-natalist nation: At a press conference about synthetic food dyes, Kennedy warned that the nation’s fertility is “dropping dramatically,” and claimed that “teenagers in this country today have the same testosterone levels as 68-year-old men.”

A hundred dollars says it won’t be long before Kennedy is parroting Students for Life talking points about abortion medication and birth control poisoning the groundwater. Which, of course, was always the plan.

In Better News

It’s so nice to be able to share some good news for a change! A judge has temporarily blocked two anti-abortion laws in Wyoming, clearing the way for the state’s lone abortion clinic to resume providing care. Wellspring Health Access president Julie Burkhart called it a “great day for Wyoming.”

“Wyomingites don’t need government overreach in their personal health decisions—they need leadership from their elected leaders who will partner with us for the best possible health care.”

The now-blocked laws were classic TRAP policies, designed to make it impossible for Wellspring to operate: One required clinics to be licensed ambulatory centers; the other mandated patients get an ultrasound 48 hours before taking abortion medication.

Of course, this doesn’t mean abortion access in Wyoming is safe for good. The judge blocked these two laws by citing a state constitutional amendment that protects people’s right to make their own healthcare decisions. But whether that amendment actually covers abortion care was just argued before the Wyoming Supreme Court. That upcoming decision won’t just determine the fate of these two TRAP laws—it will decide whether abortion can be banned in the state entirely.

But for right now—today—people can get abortions. And that is genuinely terrific news.

For more background on what’s been happening with abortion rights in Wyoming, and the case now before the state Supreme Court, click here.

Attacks on Democracy

How many different ways can Republicans make clear that they don’t give a shit what voters want on abortion? You may remember what happened in Arkansas when Republicans blocked voters from having a say on abortion rights: The Secretary of State refused to accept pro-choice activists’ petition signatures, saying they weren’t turned in on time.

Arkansas for Limited Government (AFLG) insisted they did submit the necessary documentation, and that the SoS’s office—who they were in constant contact with—had told them they were all set. In other words, the pro-choice group says they were deliberately misled by Republican officials. But it didn’t matter: The Arkansas Supreme Court upheld the rejection of those signatures and kept abortion off the November ballot.

That still wasn’t enough for Arkansas Republicans. Since then, they’ve passed a slew of anti-democratic laws to make sure abortion rights never make it to the ballot. One law requires anyone signing a petition to first read the entire ballot initiative and show photo ID. Another gives the Attorney General and Secretary of State sweeping power to reject proposals outright. Seriously—check out this screenshot of all the laws I grabbed from the Arkansas Advocate:

Just yesterday, the League of Women Voters of Arkansas filed a lawsuit asking a federal judge to strike these restrictions down. I’ll keep you posted as the case moves forward—but file this under yet another example of Republicans becoming more brazenly anti-democratic by the day.

In the States

Earlier today, I pointed out that one of the White House’s ‘bro-natalist’ policies would essentially teach schoolgirls how to get pregnant. Truly: They’re pushing for government-funded menstrual cycle classes meant to teach women when they can conceive to be taught as part of school sex education lessons.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the only terrible sex ed news this week. In Indiana, Republicans stripped a requirement that students be taught about consent from a sex education bill. Why? According to Sen. Gary Byrne, it’s because consent is “a sensitive subject.”

”I believe it may be different thoughts in different communities, and…this leaves, for the most part, local control on making those decisions.”

In other words: Byrne doesn’t believe that sexual consent is a universal value. If that’s the case, women would do well to steer clear of the Republican senator.

And while consent was removed from the bill, you won’t be surprised to learn what stayed: a ‘Baby Olivia’ lesson. That’s right—our favorite nightmare indoctrination video is now required for Indiana students. But the idea that you need a ‘yes’ for sex? Not so much.

Democratic Rep. Tonya Pfaff channeled our collective bafflement, saying, “I don’t understand how we could possibly not agree to teach that as part of human sexuality.”

Of course, it only makes sense once you realize this isn’t a mistake or simple stupidity—it’s deliberate, and just as sinister as it sounds.

I’m also sorry to report that Utah will be losing two Planned Parenthood clinics as a result of the Trump administration’s Title X cuts. As you may remember, Utah is one of many states that lost all of their Title X funding—money meant for contraception and reproductive health care for low-income patients.

Shireen Ghorbani, interim president of Planned Parenthood Association of Utah, said, “This is not a decision we have made lightly. This is a decision we are forced to make because of the Trump administration.”

To learn more about the Trump cuts, check out this analysis by KFF Health News or Abortion, Every Day’s coverage below:

Some good news: Remember how North Dakota Republicans have been pushing for $1 million for an anti-abortion ‘educational’ program? That proposal has been removed from the budget bill. Unfortunately, the ‘Med Ed’ bill remains.

Finally, the ‘equal protection’ bill proposed in Texas—legislation that would prosecute abortion patients for murder—appears to have been dropped. (A scheduled discussion on HB 2197 was removed from a committee calendar.) A dozen states since January have introduced similar legislation seeking to punish women for having abortions.

Before you get too excited: Texas Republicans can pretend they don’t support ‘equal protection’ bills all they want, but they adopted that exact extremist stance in their own party platform! That’s right—the Texas GOP’s abortion plank calls for patients to be punished as murderers.

Quick hits:

A new poll says abortion was a top issue for voters in Wisconsin ’s Supreme Court election;

Minnesota Democrats blocked a bill that would have given millions in funding to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers;

Virginia saw the biggest spike in abortions last year;

And listen to Idaho Matters about the latest on Idaho abortion laws and EMTALA:

The Bitching Hour

I’m sorry, but I can’t help but point out that the story of a Georgia woman being arrested for her miscarriage was covered in People magazine, but not The New York Times. The Washington Post only covered it after the charges had been dropped.

I realize I’ve been banging on about the lack of media coverage on this story for a while now—but that’s how important I think it is. Arresting women for miscarriages cannot become normalized.

In the Nation

Attacks on Birth Control

Feminists have been screaming from the rooftops for years that Republicans were coming for birth control—not in the future, but right now. They’re just being sneaky about it: Instead of pushing for a law that explicitly outlaws birth control—which would spark voter outrage—conservatives have been slowly chipping away at access.

At the heart of that strategy is claiming that certain kinds of birth control—like IUDs and emergency contraception—are actually abortifacients. That’s not true, obviously, but it’s a stance that allows Republicans to claim that they’re not actually banning or restricting birth control—but abortion. Read Abortion, Every Day’s explainer for a refresher:

Recently, conservatives’ tactic of slow erosion appears to have sped up: Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the group behind the end of Roe and nearly every attack on abortion since, is lobbying the Department of Health and Human Services to end any funding for the American College of Obstetricians & Gynecologists (ACOG)—citing the group’s support for birth control coverage.

In a letter uncovered by Susan Rinkunas at Jezebel, ADF asks RFK, Jr.—who now leads HHS— to end funding to ACOG and to “open a civil compliance investigation” into whether or not the organization has “improperly” promoted DEI.

But it’s what ADF says about the ACA’s contraception coverage mandate that should have us most worried. The anti-abortion powerhouse criticizes ACOG’s opposition to “religious and moral exemptions” for birth control coverage, specifically around contraception “that can prevent the implantation of embryos after conception.”

In other words: They’re saying that birth control is actually abortion.

Again, this isn’t new: Just last year, Sen. Joni Ernst voted against the Right to Contraception Act because she lied through her teeth that it would “mandate access to abortion drugs for women and girls of all ages.” She introduced her own bill that “does not include Plan B, which many folks on the right would consider abortive services,” explaining, “we want to prevent a pregnancy, not end a pregnancy.”

Around the same time Ernst and Senate Republicans blocked the Right to Contraception Act, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) vetoed a bill to codify a right to contraception in state law. A few months before that, Tennessee Republicans also blocked a bill to codify birth control and IVF protections from even passing a state House committee, tellingly arguing the bill would limit the totality of the state’s abortion ban.

All of which is to say: Conflating contraception with abortion has been happening—but prepare to see a lot more of it.

I know, I’m a real blast at parties.