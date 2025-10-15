Abortion, Every Day

21h

Retired women’s health NP here. If this doctor was an OB/Gyn specialist she should know that ectopic pregnancies are considered a surgical emergency and without immediate intervention the woman’s life is in danger. That’s malpractice. If she felt very strongly against abortions then she should not have become an OB specialist. I have worked with OB specialists that chose not to perform elective abortions due to their beliefs. The key term here is elective. A OB specialist chose to risk the life and future fertility of a woman because they (falsely) believed there was a chance for viability is malpractice to say the least. I would seriously reconsider ever going to an OB doctor who believed ectopic pregnancies had a chance at viability. Just where did that doctor get trained? That young woman should sue every doctor that refused her care.

20h

EMTALA requires ERs to stabilize and appropriately transfer a patient they can’t care for. Referring this woman without assessing if she would receive methotrexate from the OBG is a violation. This case reminds me of what is was like to practice before EMTALA. Back then refusal to treat was more about pay and race, beliefs with no more place in medicine than religious biases.

