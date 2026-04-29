Judge Blocks Wyoming Abortion Ban

Some terrific news: a Wyoming judge temporarily blocked the state’s six week abortion ban—allowing providers to resume care, and putting the blatantly unconstitutional law on hold while the issue makes its way through the courts.

Remember, Gov. Mark Gordon signed the Human Heartbeat Act last month in spite of a January state Supreme Court decision upholding the right to abortion. Judge Dan Forgey wrote that the abortion rights advocates and providers who challenged the law were likely to succeed, “made a sufficient showing of irreparable injury,” and that the state “did not persuasively argue otherwise.”

As much as a relief as this ruling is, in many ways the damage has already been done—and anti-abortion lawmakers know it. They knew the law would not stand up to legal scrutiny. But what it did achieve was throwing abortion access in Wyoming into chaos, canceling abortion appointments across the state, threatening abortion providers, and convincing many abortion seekers that they have no options.

“For nearly two months, this deeply harmful abortion ban has greatly reduced our ability to provide care to people in Wyoming,” Wellspring Health Access President Julie Burkhart said in a statement.

Still, we’re so grateful for Wellspring and everyone else who’s been relentlessly fighting back.

Colorado Campuses Could Soon Stock Abortion Pills

Let’s stick with good news: Colorado legislators advanced a bill this week that would require colleges to make abortion pills available to students. The Denver Post reports that HB 1335 would mandate that any public or private college with a health center provide access to the medication, and that any college with a campus pharmacy stock the medication. (Schools without pharmacies would allow providers to write a prescription that could be filled somewhere else.)

Colorado legislators understand that it’s not enough for abortion to be legal; it needs to be accessible. College students frequently have a difficult time obtaining care, especially if they live on campus far from other providers. If this bill passes, students in the state should be able to get abortion pills on campus by the fall semester.

As expected, anti-abortion activists and legislators are losing their collective shit. Republican lawmakers insist the pills are dangerous, pointing to the debunked mifepristone study. And Students for Life released a statement saying the bill would “force” colleges “to be complicit” in abortion. The truth? Schools would be exempt if providing the abortion pills would violate their religious beliefs.

My favorite anti-abortion response, however, came from Dr. Tom Perille—a member of the American Association of Pro-Life OBGYNS (AAPLOG). In an op-ed, Perille says making abortion pills available on campus is “risky” to women’s mental and physical health. But Dr. Perille—you belong to an organization that doesn’t believe in life-saving abortions and wants women to carry doomed pregnancies to term. So please, tell us more about women's mental and physical health.

Moments like this are exactly why AED tracks anti-abortion strategy so closely: the EPA is recommending that states test the water for abortion pills and birth control—a tactic I’ve warned about for years. Read our explainer below, and please share widely.

In the States: Tennessee, South Carolina, California & More

If today’s state news demonstrates anything, it’s that anti-abortion legislators simply do not care what voters want—and they certainly don’t want to hear about how their laws hurt women.

Tennessee women impacted by the state’s abortion ban were set to be in court this week—sharing their stories of being denied health- and life-saving care. But as Abortion, Every Day reported last week, state Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti indefinitely delayed the suit using a new law—a law that he lobbied for!

Lead plaintiff Allie Phillips says, “It’s devastating because I got into this lawsuit because I didn’t want anybody else to go through what my family did.”

“The trial was set over a year ago. The fact that we were two business days away, and just by the snap of a finger, it’s done, we’re taken off the calendar. This is like a game to them. It’s disgusting, to put it nicely.”

We’ll keep you updated on what happens next, but consider this yet more evidence that Republicans will do anything to stop voters from hearing what these bans really do.

Meanwhile, we’re waiting to see what happens next in South Carolina—where a bill to punish abortion patients with two years in prison advanced out of a Senate committee. The good news is that with just over a week left in the legislative session, it might never get to a full vote. (The legislation would still have to pass two more Senate readings and several House readings.)

But that didn’t stop Republicans from debating the bill last night, with Sen. Richard Cash arguing, “I don’t think my bill is extreme; I think my bill is common sense.”

Former “Sister Senator” Katrina Shealy went on Good Day Columbia to blast the legislation—and, in the process, reminding us what happens when female legislators speak up about abortion. Shealy was one of three Republican women legislators who broke ranks with the GOP to filibuster a near-total ban back in 2023. As thanks, all three were censured and primaried—and all three lost to anti-abortion men.

There’s a reason I keep writing about this legislation: no matter what happens, this isn’t just about South Carolina. SB 1095 is a trial balloon to test whether voters will look the other way while legislators send patients to jail. It’s not a coincidence that Students for Life endorsed the legislation—making it the first time a major national group has supported a bill that would jail abortion patients.

Republicans think because the bill would put women in prison for two years—rather than life—that maybe they can sneak it through without outrage. Regardless of where these pushes to punish patients end up, they’re road maps for what Republicans want for us all—so we’ll keep covering them.

Moving on to California, another reminder that abortion access faces threats even in blue states: a state program that helps cover costs for low-income people seeking reproductive care could run out of money after this year—unless the legislature acts to add an amendment to the state budget.

California established the Uncompensated Care Grant Program in 2022 after the end of Roe, devoting $40 million to the fund. Since, the fund has helped serve nearly 200,000 patients in over 58 counties.

The San Francisco Examiner reports that advocates and providers like Essential Access Health are calling for California to allocate another $30 million to the fund in the new state budget. A spokesperson for the group said the $40 million allocated in 2022 already wasn’t enough—there’s been an unmet demand of about $2 to 3 million. If you live in California, do you know where your state reps stand?

Quick hits:

The Detroit News has more on the ruling that repealed Michigan ’s law on advance directives and pregnancy;

Antis are upset that a crisis pregnancy center billboard in Colorado was sprayed with graffiti that says “dead men don’t rape" 👀;

And Reproductive Freedom for All endorsed Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes for reelection.

Idaho Voters One Step Closer to Repealing Abortion Ban

Idaho voters may have the chance to repeal the state’s abortion ban this November! On Friday, Idahoans United for Women and Families announced that they’ve collected enough signatures to put the issue on the ballot.

Unlike other pro-choice ballot measures, the Reproductive Freedom and Privacy Act wouldn’t change the Idaho constitution—but state law. If passed, the measure would repeal Idaho’s ban and allow abortion until fetal ‘viability’.

Idahoans United executive director Melanie Folwell told Boise Public Radio that the measure “is one significant step back towards stabilizing our healthcare system in asserting that people deserve dignity and privacy as it relates to their medical care.”

Idaho has one of the country’s strictest abortion bans—a law that has driven out nearly a third of the state’s OBGYNs. If you want a sense of how extreme the anti-abortion leadership is in the state, consider that Attorney General Raúl Labrador fought all the way up to the U.S. Supreme Court for Idaho’s right to deny women life-saving abortions in hospital emergency rooms.

If past pro-choice ballot measures are any indication, Idaho advocates should gear up for a fight. In every state that’s considered an abortion rights ballot measure, Republicans have sued to keep the issue from voters, weaponized state agencies to launch disinformation campaigns, or just plain cheated. Anti-abortion activists have harassed pro-choice voters, tricked them into supporting bans, and sent texts lying about what abortion rights measures would do.

It’s already happening. The Idaho Statesman reports that a PAC aligned with Idaho Chooses Life is sending aggressive texts to people who signed the petition to get abortion on the ballot. Voters are getting texts saying that they were “misled” by the pro-choice campaign, that the measure would “legalize abortion through ALL NINE MONTHS of a pregnancy,” and that the law would “mean parents will no longer have a say over their daughters’ abortion and sexual health.”

This is one of the (many) reasons AED opposes fetal 'viability' language and restrictions. Beyond leaving behind vulnerable patients, conservatives don't actually care what these ballot measures say—they'll frame it as "abortion through ALL NINE MONTHS of a pregnancy" no matter what.

Some good news? Voters don’t appreciate the texts. One woman told the Statesman: “How dare you try to make me feel uninformed or stupid? This is part of their agenda, to make you feel guilty, to make you feel unsure.” She says the texts inspired her to donate to Planned Parenthood—on behalf of Idaho Chooses Life Executive Director David Ripley. 👑

Legislation Watch: The CARE Act

Heads up for readers in New Hampshire: the Senate Judiciary Committee is having a public hearing on Thursday for legislation that would make crisis pregnancy centers—which outnumber real clinics in the state three to one—virtually immune from state regulation. (This, after Gov. Kelly Ayotte ran and won on the pledge that she’d respect the right to abortion.)

HB 1416 is part of a broader, troubling legislative trend AED has flagged since last year: often called “the CARE Act,” these bills would effectively outlaw the regulation of anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers and give the fake clinics unchecked power. Under this legislation, CPCs could even sue state leaders and agencies that try to stop them from harming or lying to women.

What’s more, this legislation—which was crafted by the conservative powerhouse Alliance Defending Freedom—is part of a bigger conservative push to informally ban birth control. Essentially, the legislation makes it illegal to “discriminate” against CPCs for refusing to provide, refer for, or even talk about birth control.

At the same time, Republicans are shutting down real reproductive healthcare clinics and claiming CPCs can “replace” them. They’re closing down the places where women actually get contraception and filling communities with fake clinics that won’t even talk about birth control.

These laws also help lay the groundwork for redirecting Title X funding—federal dollars meant to provide contraception to low-income Americans—to the very clinics that refuse to offer it. (Because remember, under the CARE Act it’s illegal to “discriminate” against CPCs for not offering contraception!)

The CARE Act has already passed in Wyoming and Montana, and is being considered in South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Kansas. So if you’re in New Hampshire or know someone who is—now is the time to speak up!

Extremism Rising

We have an update in the case of Mark Baumgartner, the South Carolina anti-abortion activist who shot someone in front of a Planned Parenthood (on video!) back in November.

After two canceled hearings, Baumgartner—who is charged with assault and battery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime—will finally go to court on May 20. It also took police over two weeks to arrest the extremist, even though he was literally filmed shooting his victim.

Baumgartner is continuing to fundraise off his crime, claiming self-defense and invoking ‘stand your ground’ laws—on Venmo, Zelle, and the fundraising platform Midlands Gives. Abortion rights advocates have called for Midlands Gives to drop his anti-abortion harassment group, A Moment of Hope—you know, given their director shot someone on camera—but the platform has declined.

This all comes at a time of rising clinic violence, and as the Trump administration has refused to enforce the FACE Act against anti-abortion extremists. Instead, they’re using the federal clinic protection law to attack journalists and protestors, and are justifying anti-abortion harassment and threats to providers as protected religious speech.