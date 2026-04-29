Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Susan McPherson's avatar
Susan McPherson
16h

THIS >> "If today’s state news demonstrates anything, it’s that anti-abortion legislators simply do not care what voters want—and they certainly don’t want to hear about how their laws hurt women."

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Jan M. Flynn's avatar
Jan M. Flynn
15h

I know we've got a long fight ahead, but as an Idahoan, I'm proud of the over 100,000 of us who signed the petition to restore abortion care to where it was before the vicious ban.

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