Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marcy's avatar
Marcy
5h

Thank you for this detailed reporting. All this criminalization of women’s miscarriages is infuriating. even more disturbing women are being targeted for their drug/substance use.

Lovely news here in Texas. Parental consent laws are absurd. No pro child here. And I gotta ask when the unaccompanied pregnant minor delivers a baby here in S Texas who’s gonna care for the infants? Abuse after abuse. I hope someone is following this situation. Something bad IS GOING To happen. And they will try to cover it up.

I read a lot of articles on substack and a view that has been shared multiple times from people especially from outside the US is we don’t care about children. Poverty, lack of food, healthcare etc. You can tell a lot about a country by how they care for their children. ( and women). Thanks for letting me unload 🤨

Reply
Share
Ruth Hayes's avatar
Ruth Hayes
6h

https://vimeo.com/1134302836

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture