I’ve been keeping this one under wraps for a bit, but I can finally share: I’ve written a book on abortion. Abortion: Our Bodies, Their Lies, and the Truths We Use to Win will be published on October 1st.

I’m in the process of finishing Abortion up right now and doing edits—which is why you didn’t get the daily report yesterday, and why “The Week in Abortion” has been missing these past few weekends. I’ve been in the homestretch, working hard to get this thing done!

I’ll tell you more over the next few months, but the short version is that Abortion is meant to inform, engage, and enrage.

I’ve detailed and synthesized the anti-abortion tactics and horrors that I’ve been tracking at the newsletter over the last two years—both the attacks people know about, and the ones conservatives are trying to hide.

My hope is that Abortion will cut through anti-choice misinformation and overwhelm, and give readers the language, facts, and context they need to feel confident talking about abortion—and to do something about this absolute fucking nightmare.

Most of all, I want the book to give voice to the frustration and outrage we’ve all been feeling since Roe was overturned. I want to remind us all that we’re not alone.

Finally, I have to say this: In spite of the horror of it all, publishing Abortion, Every Day has been the most important and fulfilling work of my life. I’ve never been angrier, more energized, or more obsessed with making sure we win. This book is a culmination of all that.

In months before Abortion publishes, I’ll be asking for your help to get the word out. I’ve seen the amazing things this community can do, and I would love your support to make sure the book gets read widely. You can even start now by pre-ordering!

But for now, I just wanted to say thank you. The support and solidarity of this community is the reason I’m able to publish this book and do this work. I’m so grateful for all you’ve done to help make Abortion happen, and for all you do every day to fight for our bodies and freedom. -Jessica

