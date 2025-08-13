Abortion, Every Day

Emma Goldman-Sherman
3h

This happened to me. I had endo. Begged for a hysterectomy starting at age 15 (3 years after my severe pelvic pain started). Was denied. Lived 40 years of menstrual pain. Had several surgeries to deal with it, could not function at school or work one week out of every month. Eventually had a child which did help some, but menopause was and is the greatest blessing in the world. We live in a cruel society where even female doctors do not take female-born persons or our pain seriously.

Rachel Barnes
3h

Boy y'all this book review hits hard for me. I'm definitely gonna have to pick this book up. I struggled for years fifteen to be exact with offal periods, cramping, ovulation issues you name it I had every odd symptom in my body off and on. The white male doctor I was seeing didn't take my own research as anything or my own lives experience for anything. It wasn't till I got to a woman doctor that things started to be taken seriously. I mean I was having periods that were causing me to have to get iron infusions every couple or so of months. My female doc thought that was absurd so she did some digging with some of my own research in hand, and we found out that I had a slew of diagnosises. That white male doc ignored my heart issues and other things that really culminated in Dx of Ehlers Danlos and such. She recommended if we as a couple were in it for long haul and both didn't want kids, that my hubby get a vasectomy (ironic thing his urologist never asked him are you sure, sure) and she consulted a surgeon about doing a procedure for me. I haven't had a period for 12 years since, so now I no longer need iron infusions! I also got to a rheumatologist and other specialists that I probably needed all along but bc first we barely had insurance in my growing up and then I was ignored for so long, it has taken a toll on my poor body and probably cut years off my life. It really shouldn't be this way but every time I tell my story to other women they've got their own. Sigh.

