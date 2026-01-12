Abortion, Every Day

Shayna Abrams
16h

Women and girls can't get law enforcement to test rape kits, these have a high likelihood of leading to the arrest of serial rapists and men who abuse children, but law enforcement can spend money on genetic testing to prosecute tragedies that may or may not even involve an actual crime.

1 reply
Deb49
14h

Every tax-paying Republican should be up in arms about this. Since I assume that charges like “improper disposal of a corpse”are no longer possible due to the statute of limitations, the only thing they can charge these women for is murder or some variant like manslaughter. They would have to prove that there was an “infant,” who was born alive and subsequently died, and that the woman they are putting on trial caused the “death” of the “infant.” The chances of proving that beyond a reasonable doubt are essentially zero—Even if the could prove there was an “infant” who was born alive, how can they prove that the “mother” caused its death? Maybe she left it on a church doorstep and some malevolent actor came along and brought it to a dumpster. DNA evidence is simply not dispositive here—they have no witnesses, they can’t provide a motive, while they can connect the “mother” to the “infant,” they can’t prove she was culpable for its death. So this is a complete waste of taxpayer dollars and takes public servants away from much more pressing crime-fighting activities. What is the agenda, exactly? To intimidate women?

2 replies
