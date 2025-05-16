How To Survive & Adapt Post-Dobbs

Thanks to everyone who joined my conversation with David S. Cohen and Carole Joffe, authors of After Dobbs: How the Supreme Court Ended Roe But Not Abortion.

In a moment when everything feels so difficult, this chat gave me a lot of hope. Because as David and Carole’s book makes so clear, even in the face of relentless obstacles, we keep adapting, organizing, and—most importantly—ensuring that people still get the abortions they need.

If you didn't get a chance to join us live, give it a watch now—and don't forget to check out After Dobbs.

