Language Watch

Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Josh Shapiro faces a challenge from GOP state Treasurer Stacy Garrity next year. Since announcing her campaign, Garrity has been working overtime to soften her image on abortion. She only recently stopped hawking rabidly anti-abortion merch on her website, which included “LIFE WON” bumper stickers, “Born to be Pro-Life” baby onesies, and “DEFUND PLANNED PARENTHOOD” t-shirts. Relatedly: Before running, she called for Planned Parenthood to be defunded and stated, “Pennsylvania needs a PRO-LIFE governor. Who’s with me?”

Now, Garrity insists that she would “respect the current law on the books.”

Pennsylvania-based OBGYNs say they’re not buying this line—certainly not after Garrity campaigned with Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry, an anti-abortion extremist, this past weekend.

“[Garrity] is campaigning with the most restrictive [anti-abortion] governor. I don’t know what to tell you other than believe what they tell you the first time around,” Dr. Phil Hirshman said at a Monday press conference.

Circling back to Garrity’s line about “respecting” Pennsylvania’s current abortion laws—hmm, where have we heard that one before? Oh, right: from pretty much every GOP candidate ever since Dobbs. It’s the same line from Virginia’s GOP gubernatorial nominee, Winsome Earle-Sears, and the GOP gubernatorial candidates in Wisconsin—who are also scrubbing their anti-abortion records from their websites.

That talking point starts at the top: President Trump campaigned hard on “leaving abortion to the states,” pledging not to enact a national ban or legislate further on abortion. In reality, within months of taking office, he signed a budget law defunding Planned Parenthood, pardoned violent anti-abortion activists while weakening federal protections for clinics, appointed anti-abortion extremists to key judgeships, and is paving the way to restrict abortion pills.

Here’s what ‘respecting the current abortion laws’ means from GOP candidates: finding sneakier ways to attack abortion. Just like their claims that they don’t support a national abortion ban, just ‘minimum national standards’ or ‘reasonable federal limits,’ it’s all bullshit. They know their laws are wildly unpopular—but instead of listening to public sentiment, they think they can just rebrand their positions.

And, one more thing: Even if they were sincere about ‘respecting the current laws,’ that means nothing. We need to protect and expand abortion access—not just accept the god-awful status quo.

Ballot Box

Since last year’s election, Democrats have been searching far and wide for consultants who have the answers on how to win—in culture and at the ballot box. Well, I can point you to an example of consultants who don’t have the answers. Meet 51&, a new organization to secure more research funding for women’s health…by rebranding the issue and avoiding abortion altogether.

This week, Fortune spoke to 51&’s founders: Jodi Neuhauser, “a branding specialist and founder of fertility company,” and Candace McDonald, a “former alternative health activist,” executive at a “clean beauty” wellness company, and—ah, yes—the CEO and board member of a PAC that backed RFK Jr. for president.

Neuhauser said she hears all the time, “I don’t understand how you can be a women’s health organization and donate to Republicans.” But McDonald explained that 51& will take a “big tent” approach to women’s health, which seemingly means collaborating with figures who are actively attacking women’s health. Recall that RFK Jr. backed a national abortion ban on the campaign trail, conflated birth control and abortion as HHS Secretary. He also recently announced that along with the FDA, the HHS would conduct a ‘safety review’ of mifepristone:

Let’s be clear: No one should be taking advice or strategies like this seriously. Abortion is lifesaving, life-affirming, and popular. A “big tent” that includes people who want child rape victims to give birth or women to die should actually be dismantled, immediately—because it isn’t helping anyone, certainly not women. And, given the organization’s ties to our aggressively anti-women HHS secretary, all of this is a reminder that terms like ‘big tent’ or strategies that involve not touching abortion are often fundamentally conservative. Even when they claim to be ‘bipartisan.’

Over in Georgia, it doesn’t get grosser than this. Recall that the mother of Amber Thurman, one of two women who died as a result of the state’s abortion ban, endorsed a Democratic candidate for governor earlier this month. Anti-abortion activists are now launching unbelievably nasty attacks on Shanette Williams—Thurman’s mom—over the endorsement. Why? They’re still pushing the lie that Thurman didn’t die because of Georgia’s ban—but because of the abortion pills she took. (We won’t be naming or linking to these groups, because we have no interest in giving them oxygen.)

Let’s say this one more time: Abortion pills are highly safe, and less likely to result in serious complications than Tylenol or Viagra. But in the rare cases when there are complications, individuals should be able to access timely emergency care. That was impossible for Thurman because of Georgia’s ban.

In any case, it’s utterly depraved that anti-abortion activists are targeting a mother who tragically lost her daughter—and even more twisted that they’re still spreading the same lies that will inevitably help kill even more women.

In the Nation

As if it weren’t awful enough that Republicans enshrined a law that effectively defunds Planned Parenthood—amid the now two week-long government shutdown, clinics across the country have been left in the dark about where they stand. Bloomberg notes that under the federal budget law the GOP passed earlier this year, HHS has “wide latitude” on exactly when the ‘defund’ portion of the law takes effect and who will be affected.

But providers tell Bloomberg they haven’t received any communication from Trump’s Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on whether they’re a “prohibited entity” barred from Medicaid reimbursements—or about how to move forward at all.

Congressional Republicans are continuing to hold the country hostage with no end in sight to the shutdown. But even when (if??) the stalemate is resolved, Christina Chang, executive director of the US governors’ coalition Reproductive Freedom Alliance, says the damage will already be done:

“You can’t just turn this off and then turn it back on again. The damage that is going to be done with even a temporary pause on reimbursement is going to have a lasting impact in terms of people’s access.”

Right now, Chang tells Bloomberg that all providers can do is prepare for the “worst-case scenario and [assume] that [they] are not going to be eligible for Medicaid.”

Considering the impacts on millions of patients’ access to basic health care, it’s infuriating that providers are left in a position in which they can only make ‘assumptions’ on whether they’ll still exist tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Trump is still trying to brand himself as the (vomit) “father of IVF.”

On the campaign trail, Trump pledged to create universal access to IVF—much to the chagrin of anti-abortion groups that regard IVF cycles and their routine destruction of frozen embryos as murder. In any case, his promises haven’t panned out at all. In February, he signed an impotent executive order soliciting ideas from his administration on how to make IVF more available. The EO was the definition of ‘could have been an email.’

His latest move on this issue has impressively managed to piss everyone off, from anti-abortion activists who think frozen embryos are people, to fertility advocates who regard it as insignificant.

Last week, Trump announced he’s struck a deal with drugmaker EMD Serono to reduce the cost of common fertility medication Gonal-f. Trump issued guidance to encourage companies to offer fertility benefits similar to dental and vision plans, separating these benefits from major medical insurance plans. Dr. Mehmet Oz, who heads the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, boasted about the news: “There are going to be a lot of Trump babies. I think that’s probably a good thing.” Ew.

But, as the Associated Press notes, this “falls far short” of Trump’s sweeping campaign trail promises—which, mind you, were primarily damage control as the post-Dobbs state abortion bans for which Trump takes credit disrupted access to IVF.

Even as Trump has barely done anything to improve IVF access, this hasn’t stopped anti-abortion extremists from losing their marbles. Lila Rose, president of Live Action, condemned Trump’s new guidancef, calling IVF “a dangerous practice that destroys more human children every year than abortion.” She continued:

“This policy normalizes a practice that creates and destroys human embryos, rather than values life from the moment of conception. This policy should be reversed immediately so that every child is treated as a gift from God and not as a product of convenience.”

Yes, all of that is bonkers. But try as Republicans might to distance themselves from rhetoric like this—whether it’s guidances like this from Trump or Sens. Katie Britt and Ted Cruz’s useless IVF bill last year—this is exactly who they are. This is exactly what they want. Constant, existential threats to IVF are the direct consequence of state recognition that ‘life begins at conception.’

Stats & Studies

Requests for abortion pills via telemedicine doubled in the eight months after Dobbs, according to new research published in JAMA. Researchers examined 16,000 telehealth medication abortion requests to the organization Aid Access between November 2021 and February 2023. Of these requests, 4,545 occurred before Dobbs and 11,609 occurred after.

Unsurprisingly, individuals who lived farther away from an abortion clinic were more likely to seek abortion pills via telehealth.

This study comes after the Society of Family Planning reported that at the end of 2024, one in four abortions were medication abortions facilitated via telemedicine. That speaks volumes about why anti-abortion politicians are targeting telehealth abortion access with such a vengeance—and so aggressively lobbying Trump’s FDA to require the pills to be dispensed in-person.

The goal is to make abortion inaccessible for as many people as possible, and trap people under their state bans. In other words: a national abortion ban.

End on a High Note

I don’t want all of that good energy from this weekend to evaporate too quickly in the midst of all of the news. In case you needed a Tuesday pick-me-up, here’s a sprinkling of some of my favorite #NoKings protest signs. Big thanks to Caren, Laura, Kristen, and so many others who shared their photos and stories!