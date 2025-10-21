Abortion, Every Day

Marcy's avatar
Marcy
8h

Thank you for your reporting. Supporting IVF making deals but not letting the states decide is suspect. As is everything else in this administration.

Linda's avatar
Linda
5h

Isn’t the birth rate plummeting? Good. Who cares about IVF when you can’t even get a God damn Pap Smear.

