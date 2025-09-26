Abortion, Every Day

Stacy
3h

I will be in Missouri and Kansas this weekend for my Dad's 90th birthday celebration. I intend to find a volunteer opportunity while there where I can do something constructive. We have to stop cowering and come out swinging. Women did not start this war. We have been forced to fight it.

Eurylino
3hEdited

I need to not read this at night. Like, I'm definitely not clicking into the Substack notification at night any more. That's how ya know ya care. It's not a scoreboard announcement for the current teams in the "culture wars"; it's dudes doing their literal damnedest to turn back time.

It's freaky that so many people who work on rewinding women's rights are GOPers who do not remember the world they are working so diligently to re-inflict upon as many American women as possible. Adults who long for the good ole days in 2025 long for the 90s. Not for 1951.

It's ridiculous in the extreme to suggest that "the people" wanted Dobbs or any of the massive amounts of legislative action that has flowed from the judiciary. It is the essence of waste, fraud & abuse. And they know it. They're that gross. Just ask Elon. Or JD or whichever man you can trot out who has the audacity to admit that they didn't like growing up with women and girls who had so many rights. They're "western civilization's" men now. Make every one of these weak & cowardly mfers ADMIT that they are trying to bring about an American reality that protects THEM from the women & girls around them (irl) having too many rights.

