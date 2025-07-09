Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diane Turner's avatar
Diane Turner
3h

Way to go, Mayday health! Keep speaking up and speaking loudly! These maniacs need to know how angry we are!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paula Cather's avatar
Paula Cather
3h

I was a kid during the 60's and 70's and remember reading horror stories about how the police, even in NYC, would grill women in the hospital recovering from illegal abortions to give up the names of their abortionists.

As sick as they were they generally kept silent.

These new stories about how the powers of 21st century law enforcement are being pressed into service to terrorize women seeking abortions are actually more chilling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture