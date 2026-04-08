Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Michael's avatar
Michael
3h

I support your efforts as a paid subscriber. I am a former Catholic priest who believes that women have total rights to their own bodies and choices and their lives are no one else's business. For all those who oppose women's rights I believe abortion should be retroactive. Keep up the fight.

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LPN's avatar
LPN
3h

This is where those with money should step in and help fund Planned Parenthood or other clinics that provide free birth control. We can make birth control free for everyone, regardless of what the government does.

Not that that should have to be an answer, but allowing women to walk around without the ability to control their reproductive system cannot happen.

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