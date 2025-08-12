Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JesseBessee's avatar
JesseBessee
14h

I would just like to say FUCK you very much to all the people that told me to calm down & that I was over reacting in 2016. I hate all you fuckers

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
14h

WTAF is going on? The fact that 100 million women didn't vote out every gop for the next 40 years continues to astound me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture