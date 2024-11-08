Since Tuesday, I’ve gotten a lot of questions about what happens next—from whether state constitutional amendments stack up against a potential national ban to what the attacks on birth control might look like.

To help provide some answers, I’ll publish a FAQ later today and update it over the coming weeks. In the meantime, if you have a question that you’d like Abortion, Every Day to answer, please leave it in the comments. If someone in comments asks a question that you’d also like to see answered, give it a ‘like’ so I can suss out what to answer first.

This thread is open to all subscribers, not just paying supporters. So please, let me know what you’re worried about and wondering. I’ll do my best to answer as many questions as possible, or direct you to the people who can. -Jessica