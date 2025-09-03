Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Talk About Choice's avatar
Talk About Choice
10hEdited

And yet nobody gets sued for giving out false information about abortion, Ala "crisis" pregnancy centers.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
11h

The "True Crime" community ought to be shamed publicly for their ghoulish activity in the Snelling case. A bunch of wannabe detectives and voyeurs.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture