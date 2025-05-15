Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joan Eisenstodt's avatar
Joan Eisenstodt
7h

This is obscene. I worked at NARAL & PPFA for years - not in clinical or patient services. Overturning Roe was a mistake. This is extreme cruelty to the fetus that must be in distress or soon will be. The woman kept alive for her womb is not given rights. Her family will be bankrupt. If those who think a fertilized egg suffers during abortion, why is this not worse for all? Why are laws this dumb? Damn it. Damn GA’s legislators.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
Linda Bower's avatar
Linda Bower
7h

My heart breaks for Adriana Smith and her family. This must qualify as Cruel and Unusual Punishment

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture