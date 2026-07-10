Serena Joy, The Handmaid’s Tale

Emma Waters is offended that The New York Times wrote about her butter.

The 28-year-old Heritage Foundation staffer—who encourages young women to prioritize getting married and having children over a career—was the subject of a glossy profile this past weekend. But she’s irritated, she wrote today, that the Times focused on her sourdough bread and homemade butter rather than her “actual work promoting root-cause care for infertility.”

Almost as if reducing women to their domestic labor is sexist and dehumanizing.

I first learned about Waters last year, when she was interviewed in a different Times article about the White House’s efforts to increase the birth rate. The young mother and author—who insists on being called Mrs. Waters—has been advising the Trump administration on policies to help “encourage” young women to have more babies.

Remember how the White House wants high school girls to learn about period tracking instead of contraception? Yeah, that was Waters. She also contributed to “Saving America,” the hellish Heritage roadmap for pushing young women out of college and the workforce and into early marriage and motherhood.

From the Times profile, it’s clear that powerful conservatives have anointed Waters as some kind of tradwife evangelist—even if she wouldn’t use the controversial term herself. Times reporter Anemona Hartocollis writes, “Mrs. Waters and her allies are looking to seize the opportunity presented by the Trump administration to change the basic shape of American life, and to do it in the image of young women like her.”

Over the past few months, the powerful Heritage machine has pushed out book promo for Waters, put her on panels, and given her a new podcast—“Rethinking Fertility.” In other words, they want her to be a Gen Z Phyllis Schlafly—advising young women to stay at home while she, herself, enjoys a high-profile career writing books, giving talks, and shaping national policy.

I don’t think she’d mind the comparison: in her book, Waters lauds Schlafly as a “revolutionary” who “didn’t abandon her home, her femininity, or her faith.” She also cites Schlafly as precisely who American women should strive to be: a “model of traditional womanhood [that] encourages public engagement, but only after family duties have been honored.”

And that’s the rub. Waters writes that women can join the workforce—so long as their husband and children are the priority. (In other words, enjoy your side hustle Etsy shop, but don’t expect your husband to change any diapers.) What does that mean practically? Well, Waters says women need to take a “seasonal” approach to life:

“Use your twenties and early thirties for babies and brainstorming, investing in your family and the eternal souls entrusted to you while building knowledge and interests on the side. Then, in your forties and fifties, accelerate professionally as your children grow older if you want to.”

Because we all know how many workplaces are clamoring to hire middle-aged women with no job experience.

It’s clear that Waters is looking to sidestep accusations of extremism—insisting that she writes for women who are “neither tradwife nor girlboss.” But there’s no amount of messaging that can pink-wash just how radical Waters actually is. We’re talking about a woman who has compared IVF to Hitler’s “breeding program to try to create the ideal humans” and Jeffrey Epstein’s desire to impregnate as many women as possible.

Waters has also claimed that hormonal birth control can make women attracted to their own brothers; she wants to end no-fault divorce; and in an interview about her new book, appeared to suggest that women shouldn’t attend college because less than 1% meet their husbands there.

Unfortunately, plenty of young conservative women have amassed large audiences in spite of their truly troubling beliefs; so Waters’ extremism isn’t necessarily a hurdle. The problem is that the Heritage Foundation’s chosen ambassador for “traditional womanhood” doesn’t seem to be catching on with…well, anyone.

The most recent episode of her Heritage-produced podcast was watched 42 times on YouTube. (Forty-three, if you include me.) Despite powerful backing, it’s unclear if Waters has an audience outside of the guys writing checks for the conservative movement.

That doesn’t mean Waters isn’t dangerous; of course she is. This is a woman who has the power of the country’s most influential conservative organization behind her, and is already influencing national policy. The Hill named her a “Top 50 Women Shaping Policy” this year, and she’s already signed up to publish a second book.

Still, if you want to convince an entire generation of young women that the Republican attacks on their rights are a good thing actually, you need a seriously persuasive and charismatic messenger. Waters just doesn’t seem to be that person.

In part, it’s because she’s hard-selling a life I’m not so certain she wants to live herself. The origin story that Waters shares at panels and book events is that she was madly in love with her now-husband in college, but that when they started talking about marriage and children, “I had this incredibly fearful response.”

Waters was graduating valedictorian of her religious university, and wanted to do policy in Washington, DC. She broke up with her boyfriend and had, she says, “a complete meltdown.” That is, until she was chastised by a mentor, who told her: “Well, Emma, the Bible says that children are a blessing from the Lord,” and that either she was right or the Bible was right.

It’s quite sad, actually: a homeschooled young woman—clearly smart and ambitious—being told by an elder at a religious college that she had to choose the Bible or herself. I have a lot of sympathy for that version of Waters. Until she made her existential crisis everyone else’s problem.

Waters, like Schlafly, found a way to have her cake and eat it too: working while making it harder for other women to work, embracing her professional drive while telling young women their ambition will make it harder for them to be mothers. Most egregiously, she's robbing other young women and girls of the choices she was privileged enough to have.

A quick trip to Waters’ Instagram page shows a few scattered pictures of her family; but for the most part the account is images of her book, headlines of articles she’s written, pictures of her in tweed dresses at panel events, and trailers for her podcast.

It looks quite nice—it’s clear she got the high-profile career and fulfilling life she wanted. Too bad it had to be on the backs of other women.