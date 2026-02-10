California Gov to Louisiana AG: “Go Fuck Yourself”

Okay, this is the energy we need to be bringing to the abortion rights fight. Last week, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill announced that she’d be suing California and New York over their shield laws—claiming a federal lawsuit is the only way to “address them protecting people who are openly committed to nullifying and violating our criminal laws in our state.”

Remember: Murrill has been trying to extradite abortion providers from both states, but the blue state governors have refused to comply. As they should!

In response, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had the exact right response: he told Louisiana’s Republican attorney general to go fuck herself. Literally.

And listen, I know Newsom’s brand of showmanship is not for everyone—I get it. But this is the kind of unapologetic, in-your-face language that we need. Especially in a moment when abortion rights have been unceremoniously dropped from mainstream media coverage. Let’s get a little press, cause a little fuss, and flip a couple birds. So long as politicians have action behind those words, I’m all for it.

California Passes Bill to Give $90 Million to Clinics

Speaking of action: the California legislature just passed a bill to give Planned Parenthood and other reproductive healthcare clinics $90 million in emergency funding.

The money is meant to offset the massive losses brought on by the Trump administration’s “big beautiful bill,” which blocked abortion providers like Planned Parenthood clinics from getting Medicaid reimbursements. Those dollars won’t go towards abortion (unfortunately), but will cover other kinds of care that Republicans have defunded—like birth control, cancer screenings, and STI treatment.

California lawmakers fast-tracked the women’s health package in the Assembly and Senate, making it easier for Gov. Newsom to sign off on—and for clinics to access funding—as quickly as possible.

From Assembly Speaker Robert Rivas:

“From day one, Trump and his Republican enablers have waged an all-out assault on women—attacking abortion access, family-planning and reproductive health. Outrage alone won’t stop it.”

Arizona Abortion Restrictions Struck Down

Let’s keep the good vibes going: A judge has struck down abortion restrictions in Arizona, ruling that they run afoul of a 2024 constitutional amendment protecting abortion rights.

The judge repealed the state’s 24-hour waiting period, a ban on telemedicine abortion medication, a requirement that doctors relay biased anti-choice information to patients, and a ban on abortions due to “genetic abnormalities.” From Maricopa Superior Court Judge Greg Como:

“Each of these laws infringe on a woman’s ‘autonomous decision making’ by mandating medical procedures and disclosure of information regardless of the patient’s needs and wishes.”

Arizona has been at the center of the post-Roe abortion rights fight: in early 2024, the state Supreme Court ruled in favor of an 1864 abortion ban—setting off a national firestorm. The backlash was so intense that several Republican lawmakers joined Democrats to repeal the ban. You can be sure that whole mess was top of mind for voters when they passed a pro-choice ballot measure in November 2024, protecting abortion rights until ‘viability’.

Since then, the state GOP has been fighting to keep restrictions in spite of that new amendment. Friday’s ruling put an end to that. (At least for now.)

OBGYN Dr. Paul Isaacson called the decision “a relief” in a statement. “For the first time in a long time, my patients will not have to jump through hoops to get the care they need.”

I wrote about the Heritage Foundation’s latest terrifying roadmap: a detailed plan to push young women out of college, funnel them into early marriage and motherhood, and then trap them there. If you missed my column, check it out below.

In the States: Arizona, Arkansas, South Dakota, Michigan, Oregon

Let’s stick with Arizona a minute—because last week’s ruling didn’t remove all hurdles to access abortion. As is the case in many states, there are still restrictions for patients later in pregnancy: the ballot measure passed in 2024 only protects abortion until ‘viability’. The state also prevents advanced practice clinicians like nurse practitioners and certified nurse midwives from providing abortions.

That’s why a group of advanced practice nurses—represented by the ACLU—filed a lawsuit last week challenging the restriction. The suit rightly argues that Arizona’s law has nothing to do with patient safety or medical standards, and that it’s more important than ever to expand the state’s pool of providers. Since the end of Roe, Arizona has seen an increase in out-of-state patients; and like other states where abortion is legal, Arizona needs help to meet the demand.

We’ll keep you updated as the case moves forward.

Last week, Abortion, Every Day told you about the four Arkansas women challenging the state’s ban after being denied health- and life-saving abortions. There are no major updates there, but I just had to point out this headline from Live Action—which really captures the absolute sociopathy driving the anti-choice movement: “Four women sue Arkansas over pro-life law, but did they ‘need’ abortions?”

Yeah, ladies: did you really need to avoid sepsis and losing vital organs?

Remember, this isn’t some one-off bad headline. The anti-abortion movement is increasingly arguing that abortions are never medically necessary.

Over in South Dakota, Gov. Larry Rhoden weighed in on the state’s ongoing effort to ban pro-choice ads. AED has been following this story for a while: Republican Attorney General Marty Jackley is fighting to remove Mayday Health’s ad campaign from gas stations across the state—it’s part of a broader nationwide attack on pro-choice speech.

Here’s Gov. Rhoden at a press conference:

“My personal view is, obviously, I’m not a lawyer, but abortions are illegal in South Dakota. It’s hard for me to believe that they rule that we can’t stop a product like the abortion pill from coming into our state.”

That’s a slick move: Rhoden knows that the issue before the court isn’t whether South Dakota can stop abortion pills from being shipped into the state. The question is whether the state can prohibit speech, ads, and websites that relay information about abortion. (Mayday’s signs simply say, “Pregnant? Don’t Want to Be?”, and direct people to the group’s website.)

My guess? The Republican governor is well aware this is an unpopular fight, so he’s trying his hardest to shroud what they’re actually pushing for.

Meanwhile, Michigan anti-abortion groups are challenging a state law that prohibits discrimination based on “the termination of a pregnancy.” In a suit filed on Friday, Right to Life Michigan and the Pregnancy Resource Center argue that the law violates their First Amendment rights and religious freedom.

Some background: Michigan expanded its civil rights law in 2023 to prevent employers from punishing, retaliating, or refusing to hire abortion patients. But anti-abortion groups claim that this change forces them to hire people who aren’t aligned with their mission.

Michigan Sen. Erika Geiss noted, “It seems their suit is asking for permission to engage in employment discrimination.” Pretty much!

The two anti-abortion groups are being represented by Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the powerhouse organization that helped overturn Roe v. Wade. ADF has brought similar “religious freedom” cases in other states over employment discrimination laws, state-mandated abortion coverage, and more.

Finally, Oregon organizations and activists have dropped their campaign to put abortion and LGBTQ issues on the ballot in 2026. Led by a coalition of groups like Planned Parenthood and ACLU of Oregon, the initiative would have expanded the state constitution’s discrimination protections to include pregnancy, gender identity, and sexual orientation. (Similar to what New York did with Proposition 1.)

But last week, Equal Rights for All announced on Instagram that their petition wouldn’t move forward.

“We have immense gratitude for the community who have come together to build this ballot initiative…This is a particularly difficult time, as the federal government continues attacking our rights, freedom, and basic humanity.”

There’s not much information about why organizers decided to pull back, but I hope to have more for you soon. Thankfully, abortion rights are already protected in Oregon.

Quick hits:

Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a bill that will put abortion on the ballot this November;

South Carolina Republicans are advancing legislation that would make abortion pills a controlled substance;

And the Texas Tribune lays out the candidates for Texas’ Supreme Court.

‘Equal Protection’ Bills Are Back

Nearly two years after Iowa enacted a six-week abortion ban, Republicans in the state have introduced legislation that would punish abortion patients as murderers. What’s more, the bill was crafted by the Foundation to Abolish Abortion—the extremist lobbying group behind similar ‘equal protection’ legislation across the country. (The extremist group claims that fetuses, embryos, and fertilized eggs are people under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution.)

Abortion, Every Day has been screaming from the rooftops about their bills for years: we’re seeing more legislation introduced, more co-sponsors signing on, and more normalization in media coverage. For fuck’s sake, Kentucky’s largest newspaper even carried an op-ed from an ‘abolitionist’ who wants to see women executed for abortion!

And while this Iowa legislation (HB 2316) supposedly carves out exceptions for miscarriages and certain emergency abortions, the men behind ‘equal protection’ bills have made clear that the idea is to treat any pregnancy loss as potentially criminal. (One Idaho legislator even admitted last year that the goal was to clear the way for law enforcement to investigate miscarriages they suspected were really abortions.)

A similar ‘equal protection’ bill was recently deferred in South Dakota.

Legislation Watch: Iowa, West Virginia, New Hampshire

There are a lot of other bills AED is keeping an eye on right now, so buckle up!

Iowa’s ‘equal protection’ legislation isn’t the only extreme anti-abortion bill the state is considering. On Monday, a Senate panel advanced a policy that would require in-person prescriptions for abortion pills and mandate doctors tell women they can ‘reverse’ their abortions.

Abortion pill ‘reversals’ have become all the legislative rage: West Virginia Republicans have introduced a bill (SB 805) that would expand the state’s pregnancy support program to cover the cost of the dangerous, unproven treatments.

The GOP there is also advancing legislation (SB 173) that would ban the shipping of abortion pills and allow for civil suits up to $10,000. Here’s where it gets incredibly telling: some conservative lawmakers are worried about the $10k provision because they think women will deliberately have abortions in order to cash in. Here’s the very charming state Sen. Eric Tarr:

“How does this not incentivize a woman who may be unscrupulous to have a child just to abort it and get pregnant with the child just to abort it with abortifacients just so she can bring civil action. Does this not incentivize by having this civil cause of action, for me to get paid $10,000 for doing that?”

That’s how little they think of women. (Several years later, I think this column still stands.)

Over in New Hampshire, HB 1769 would ban medical providers from getting state funds if they refer patients for abortions without also referring them to crisis pregnancy centers—groups that routinely lie to women about their health and pregnancies.

And as Kayla Montgomery of Planned Parenthood of Northern New England put it, "Most health care providers would not be comfortable with lying to their patients.”

“So, the state of New Hampshire would be asking providers to choose between funding and lying to their patients, and we know that the vast majority of providers would choose not to have that funding, because they’re not going to lie to patients.”

Coming soon: ‘Baby Olivia’ and her brother ‘Baby Oliver’ (yes, really) are making the rounds in state legislatures. AED will have more for you in the coming days about the states that may force public schools to show students an anti-abortion propaganda video.

South Carolina GOP Sneaks Abortion-in-the Water Bill

These people really must think we’re stupid. South Carolina lawmakers are holding a Wildlife Subcommittee hearing Tuesday morning to discuss testing the state’s drinking water for abortion pills. They don’t say that, though—instead, Republicans want us to believe they’re talking about “urinary metabolite testing.”

In fact, the legislation set to be debated at this hearing doesn’t mention abortion at all—and Republicans have gone out of their way to make House Bill 5095 sound aggressively boring.

The bill calls for “quarterly testing for the urinary metabolites in wastewater treatment facility intakes and outflows.” When legislators finally name what they want to test for, they still don’t name abortion—opting instead for medical jargon that no everyday voter would understand: “antimetabolites; prostaglandins and prostaglandin analogs; antiprogestins.”

Here’s what that actually means. Antimetabolites are mostly cancer and autoimmune drugs—but that includes methotrexate, which is sometimes used to end pregnancies. Prostaglandin analogs include misoprostol, one of the two pills most commonly used in medication abortion. And antiprogestins are drugs that block progesterone—most notably mifepristone.

I guess anti-abortion activists and lawmakers learned their lesson after the ‘catch kit’ backlash and don’t want any pro-choice heat. I’m sure South Carolina activists will bring it anyway. 🔥

Ten Years of Men4Choice

Congratulations to Men4Choice, which has been organizing men for reproductive freedom for the past 10 years! If you want to learn more about the group, check out the short documentary below about their important work activating young men: