Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Amy Harrison's avatar
Amy Harrison
21h

I appreciate a morning post simply because I have trouble sleeping if I read about all the bullshit the GOP wants to do to control us right before I go to bed. But you are the one doing the hard work to bring us this news, so what works best for you is most important.

Reply
Share
Zach's avatar
Zach
20h

This is usually the most emotionally difficult substack to read, so I almost always read in the mornings anyway when I have more in the reservoir to deal with it. But I would say publish at the time that is best for you, because you need to keep you healthy.

Everyone in the anti-abortion movement falls under the umbrella of Christian Nationalism, and they abuse the concept of 'religious freedom' to mean something very different from what other Americans would think it means. It's the elephant in the room that has to be addressed if we're ever going to get out of this hell.

Reply
Share
1 reply
28 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture