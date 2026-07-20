What a week of ups and downs—starting with developments at the BALLOT BOX, where Idaho voters officially have the chance to repeal the state’s total abortion ban this November. Idahoans United for Women and Families announced last week that they’d successfully collected the 110,000+ signatures to qualify, signaling strong support for reproductive freedom even in the deep red state.

For more on the proposed amendment—and how its language fits into broader debates about pro-choice measures—read this week’s coverage.

And it may be summer, but this was still a busy week IN THE STATES, where…

South Carolina anti-abortion activists say they aren’t satisfied with the state’s declining, in-state abortion rate; they want to force it even lower with a total abortion ban.

Florida just allocated a nauseating amount of state funds to anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers, just as Republicans across the country move to make CPCs immune from state regulation at all.

And Iowa will be down to one last brick-and-mortar Planned Parenthood clinic, after the group’s Iowa City Health Center closes later this month.