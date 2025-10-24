You Love to See It

We’re going to start today with an incredible PSA from our friends at Shout Your Abortion (SYA). If you can get through this without crying, you’re stronger than we are! 💔

This is just one of several spots SYA produced with the Hydra Mutual Aid Fund and Plan C.

We are in such desperate need of work like this right now: reminders that despite the current shit show, you always have options. And that those options don’t have to be stressful or distressing. People can order abortion pills to have on hand just in case—to take care of themselves and each other.

The ads will run over the next month across Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, to highlight the gap between legality and accessibility. (Because despite abortion rights being protected in the state constitution, the area has no brick-and-mortar abortion clinics.)

Share the ads wherever you can, and let your community know You Always Have Options.

One more bit of inspiring activism: Racket has a terrific profile of the volunteer pilots of Elevated Access, who fly patients into states where they can get abortions and gender-affirming care. One pilot, Andy, has flown more than a dozen people into Minnesota:

“When the Dobbs thing happened and everyone was talking about, ‘I don’t know what to do,’ I just went on Facebook and asked friends, like, ‘I have an airplane, and I can help people move across the country to get where they need to be.’”

Couldn’t love it more. Thank you to Andy and those like him, who think about what they can do to help and then do it.

Legislation Watch

Yesterday, Abortion, Every Day broke down the CARE Act in Wyoming—a bill designed to make it virtually impossible to regulate anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers. The legislation comes straight from Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the powerhouse legal group behind the end of Roe and ongoing attacks on reproductive rights nationwide.

A few updates: During a hearing, ADF attorney Denise Burke had a revealing exchange with Minority Floor Leader Rep. Mike Yin. When Yin asked if abortion clinics—like the one burned down in Casper—deserve similar protection, Burke said they don’t need it because they already have the FACE Act. That’s right—the same federal law ADF is trying to repeal! So slimy.

AED had a chance to chat with Rep. Yin, who called the CARE Act “more infiltration by national social conservative groups.” He told us that despite ADF’s effort to get their foot in the door, that’s “not where Wyoming has ever been values-wise”—that voters there want leaders focused on real problems, like the state’s worsening maternal healthcare crisis.

One last thing worth flagging: we’ve been tracking anti-abortion language around ‘separation’ for a while, but this is the first time we’ve seen conservatives use the phrase ‘pre-viability separation.’ (Usually it’s ‘separation procedure’ or ‘maternal fetal separation’.)

The CARE Act states it’s not considered an abortion to treat an ectopic pregnancy, remove a miscarriage after a heartbeat has stopped, or “perform a pre-viability separation procedure.” What that says to us is that the anti-abortion movement is getting more open about wanting women forced into c-sections before fetal viability.

We always knew that was the case—but the fact that they’re saying it aloud is alarming.

In the States

Some good news out of Tennessee: a judicial panel just ruled that the state can’t block a legal challenge to its abortion ban. Tennessee basically has a total ban—abortions are only allowed if a pregnancy threatens someone’s life or risks “substantial and irreversible impairment of a major bodily function.” (Republican lawmakers had to be forced to add even that; the state started off with zero exception for women’s lives.)

But that so-called exception is vague and dangerous—exactly what the Center for Reproductive Rights is arguing in their lawsuit on behalf of women harmed by the law.

Ever the assholes, state leaders tried to get the case tossed without a trial. But the judges ruled that even with the ‘exception’, the ban still puts patients at risk “in violation of their constitutional right to life.” The court also said the plaintiffs can challenge the law’s lack of an exception for mental health.

And there’s more: in a separate ruling, the judges said the plaintiffs can access internal documents from Republican leaders about the ban and its ‘exception’. State attorneys are fighting that decision, which begs the obvious question: what exactly are they hiding??

The Center for Human Rights at the University of Washington reports that Washington law enforcement agencies are increasingly using the automated license plate reader (ALPR) company Flock—and sharing that information with U.S. Border Patrol.

Remember, Texas police recently came under fire for using Flock to search for an abortion patient. The Johnson County Sheriff’s office later tried to cover up that they had opened a ‘death’ investigation into the woman’s abortion, after her abusive partner turned her in.

As KIRO Newsradio points out, Washington agencies are prohibited from helping federal immigration enforcement—so this news is extra disturbing.

Some good news in Montana: A Care Net crisis pregnancy center in Missoula has temporarily closed after the departure of its executive director and several board members. It’s almost as if people don’t want to be affiliated with fake clinics that lie to women!

Finally, a shoutout to the growing wave of pro-choice student activism in Missouri! Congratulations to the new chapter of Planned Parenthood Generation Action at Missouri State University. President Kenna Stephens says they’re focused on destigmatizing sexual and reproductive health and “providing our campus and community with accessible, inclusive, fact-based information.”

And at Saint Louis University, student Olivia Cooper is calling out the anti-democratic hypocrisy of Republican leaders who are trying to trick voters into banning abortion—even after Missourians made their pro-choice stance clear at the ballot box in November.

Quick hits:

Boise State Public Radio has an important conversation about the OBGYN exodus out of Idaho —the state has lost 35% of its practicing OBGYNs;

The Baltimore Banner profiled the Abortion Fund of Maryland , which has helped an influx of post-Dobbs callers;

And Roll Call has a piece on the Texas special election.

In the Courts

Earlier this year, we followed the heartbreaking story of Adriana Smith—the Georgia woman whose body was forcibly kept alive for months after she was declared brain dead, simply because she was pregnant. Doctors ‘delivered’ her baby, who, as you can imagine, is not doing well. A true nightmare.

Adriana’s case revealed that many states have laws that override a pregnant person’s end-of-life wishes. An advance directive is supposed to be a binding legal document outlining what kind of care you want if you can’t make decisions for yourself—like whether to stay on life support. But in nine states—Kansas, Alabama, Indiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Michigan—those directives are automatically invalidated if you’re pregnant.

Under pregnancy exclusion laws, a person’s chosen advocate is prevented from carrying out their loved one’s wishes if they’re pregnant and incapacitated. This week, eight Michigan women filed a lawsuit to challenge that injustice.

The women are represented by Compassion & Choices and If/When/How, which say:

“Pregnant people’s decisions should always be respected—from their ability to have an abortion, create a birth plan that is right for them, and have or decline life-sustaining care if they choose to. And we’re here to make sure that happens.”

The same groups brought a similar suit in Kansas back in May.

These legal battles come in a moment when abortion bans are rapidly accelerating the fetal personhood movement, with devastating consequences: women criminalized for pregnancy outcomes, and families left powerless under laws like Michigan’s.

We’ll keep you updated as the suit moves forward.

Ballot Box

Another day, another round of anti-abortion trickery: Pennsylvania Republicans are putting up signs designed to trick voters out of supporting pro-choice state Supreme Court justices.

Pennsylvania Supreme Court justices come up for retention votes every ten years, and this November, three pro-choice justices are up. If they lose, Democrats lose their majority on the bench.

The GOP knows abortion rights are wildly popular, so they’re putting up signs that read, “No Kings, No Retention.” Yup, they’re trying to make voters believe that if they’re anti-Trump, they should vote against the three pro-choice justices.

As Indivisible Bucks County co-leader Kierstyn Zolfo put it:

“Purposely trying to cause confusion is one variety of voter suppression, and it’s no surprise the reactionary right is falling back on one of their oldest strategies.”

If you know anyone voting in Pennsylvania—give them a heads-up. And check out Ms. magazine’s explainer on why this race matters so much.

Meanwhile, after months of conservative fearmongering—it turns out that Virginia Republicans’ claims that a Fairfax County high school counselor paid for two students’ abortions are “very likely untrue.”

The story originated from a blogger whose father happens to be a top donor to GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin. But the story was also fueled by teacher Zenaida Perez, who went on something of a media tour claiming to have direct knowledge about the alleged abortions. Now Perez has been placed on administrative leave for “serious professional misconduct” after spreading “potentially knowingly false” accusations about her colleagues. That sounds right to me!

With Election Day just days away—and Virginians about to choose their next governor and state legislature—the stakes for abortion rights couldn’t be higher. Which is exactly why GOP gubernatorial nominee Winsome Earle-Sears has been cynically celebrating the Fairfax scandal, hoping it fires up the base.

After all, Virginia Republicans clearly know how unpopular their abortion bans are. The party’s nominee for attorney general, Jason Miyares, just scrubbed all references to a planned appearance at the anti-abortion Founding Freedoms Law Center.

Republicans across the country are doing the same. That’s exactly why they gravitate to stories like the manufactured scandal in Fairfax County: lies and fearmongering are all they’ve got.

Stats & Studies

A new study reports that telehealth reduced abortion access barriers for transgender and nonbinary patients. Published in Contraception, researchers note that telehealth abortion “allowed patients to circumvent barriers to care, such as potential gender discrimination or uncomfortable gender-related interactions.” Respondents also noted that the ability to report their own names and pronouns on intake forms—or decline to disclose their gender identity—made them feel more secure.

Rewire has an interview today with lead author Dr. Andréa Becker—whose name may sound familiar because we spoke to her this summer about her fantastic book, “Get It Out: On the Politics of Hysterectomy.” Here’s what Dr. Becker said about her research:

“We need to invest in abortion access now more than ever, but we can’t forget trans patients in the process. If we create a world in which a trans patient can have an affirming abortion experience that’s free of barriers, this improves all abortion experiences. Inclusivity benefits us all.”

In the Nation

As usual, we’re watching anti-abortion extremism grind this country to a halt: The Washington Post reports that as the standoff continues, some Republicans are holding abortion coverage hostage. (U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley also introduced a bill on this last week.)

Anti-abortion leaders are also going all in: more than 50 leaders and organizations—from the Family Research Council and Students for Life to 40 Days to GOP state lawmakers—signed a letter calling for a federal investigation into Planned Parenthood.

All of this builds on a broader trend we’ve been following at AED: Conservatives want to defund reproductive care and shut down real clinics across the country, while siphoning millions in state and federal funds into CPCs instead.

In better news, 21 Democratic attorneys general signed onto an amicus brief against the defunding of Planned Parenthood this week, detailing the impacts of the ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ on clinics nationwide. The brief details the wide-ranging services patients rely on, including cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, birth control, and abortion.

What does that look like by the numbers? In the 2023-2024 fiscal year, Planned Parenthood clinics provided:

425,000 cancer screening and prevention services

2.2 million contraceptive services

5.1 million STI tests and treatments

Meanwhile, you won’t be shocked to learn that the supposedly ‘pro-choice’ Susan Collins just voted to confirm anti-abortion extremist Trump nominee Chad Meredith to the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky.

In a statement to AED, Alison Gill at the National Women’s Law Center described Meredith as “a man who has devoted his career to controlling women’s bodies and eliminating the right to abortion.”

That record includes defending laws that require abortion seekers to undergo invasive, unnecessary ultrasounds as well as anti-abortion laws designed to shut down clinics.

Oh, well: In a few months—after Meredith inevitably votes to further deplete what basic rights remain to us—we can expect a prompt statement of concern from Sen. Collins.

The Cut has an excerpt of Irin Carmon’s new book, “Unbearable: Five Women and the Perils of Pregnancy in America.” Irin is one of the best reporters on this beat, so we can’t wait for our copies to get here. Here’s a snippet in the meantime:

“The practice of medicine has come a long way since white-coated patriarchs took over the field, and a majority of obstetricians are now female, but patients still deserve far better. Returning respect and real empathy to prenatal, birth, and postpartum medicine sounds almost utopian at this bleak moment—legal abortion practice has disappeared from a dozen states. But crises can be clarifying. All reproductive healthcare providers should learn from those who perform abortions: The pregnant person is the protagonist of their own story, not a supporting character.”

Quick hits:

KFF is tracking misleading claims about abortion medication on social media;

It’s nice to see abortion rights coverage in unexpected places—like People magazine;

And in international news, Japan is now allowing over-the-counter sales for emergency contraception.

Clinic Watch

New York 🟢 California 🟢

Since we started the newsletter with great news, let’s end it the same way: The governors of New York and California announced today that they will make sure Planned Parenthood clinics in their state stay funded. The news comes in response to the Trump administration’s budget bill, which bans the organization from getting Medicaid reimbursements.

New York’s Gov. Kathy Hochul pledged to cover one year of the organization’s Medicaid funds—about $35 million—while California Gov. Gavin Newsom pledged $140 million.

As The New York Times points out, New York and California are just the latest efforts by pro-choice states to protect clinics. Other states that have committed to filling the funding gap are Washington, Hawaii, New Mexico, Colorado, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.