You can always count on a Republican man to say the dumbest shit. In this case, it’s a Wisconsin lawmaker who thinks being a vet makes him an expert on human pregnancy:
Speaking of Republican bullshit, this is a really good breakdown (from some of my favorite creators) on the GOP goals that seem to be flying under the radar:
And I’m sorry, but I was absolutely *dying* laughing over this one:
A *lolsob* video if I’ve ever seen one:
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.