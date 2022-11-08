Feminist TikTok Roundup
Election Day Edition
I know I don’t need to tell you this, but I’m going to say it anyway—get out there and vote!
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
The look on this woman’s face is exactly what my soul looks like whenever a man tries to talk to me about abortion
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
And an important reminder:
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day by Jessica Valenti to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.