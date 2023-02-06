Okay this one cut deep

I mean, truly: The humor on feminist TikTok is top-tier:

@ohno_rorounfortunately 😐 #bechdeltest Tiktok failed to load.



Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser

Like, come on!

Before you get irritated at this video, make sure to check out the billboard in the background. (This is from one of my favorite creators)