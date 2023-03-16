Feminist TikTok Roundup
I love this so much. Abortion is so rarely talked about as something that creates lives and paths forward. (Which is what I was trying to get at in my column, “The Life Abortion Gave Me.”)
It’s becoming a trend: Showing how abortion can have a positive impact in your life.
@kris10isblueA choice we made out of love and compassion for him and our family. Its a choice everyone needs to have the ability to make for themselves, their futures, and families. It has lead me to sharing our story to create change in his memory and meeting some amazing people a long the way #CapCut #endingawantedpregnancy #prochoice #trisomy13 #abortionstoryteller #abortion #2ndtrimesterabortion
Here’s another trend inspired by the song that’s playing—if you go to TikTok and click on the sound, it will take you to a *ton* of other similar videos.
