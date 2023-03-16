I love this so much. Abortion is so rarely talked about as something that creates lives and paths forward. (Which is what I was trying to get at in my column, “The Life Abortion Gave Me.”)

It’s becoming a trend: Showing how abortion can have a positive impact in your life.

Here’s another trend inspired by the song that’s playing—if you go to TikTok and click on the sound, it will take you to a *ton* of other similar videos.