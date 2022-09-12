Feminist TikTok Roundup
Thank goodness for online feminists
I laughed, but she has a point??
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Oof.
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
If you’re not watching reactions of little Black girls seeing the trailer for the new The Little Mermaid, you are doing your heart a disservice.
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to All in Her Head by Jessica Valenti to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.