It’s been a minute since we had a TikTok roundup, so enjoy—and let me fix your algorithm!

In January, I spoke to a woman who was denied coverage for an IUD because her insurance company, Guidestone, said it was a “sanctity of life” issue. (Yes really, and they’re allowed to do it.) Here is Lindsey now, dealing with the broad after effects of that decision:

@fletcher_ltMy body, my choice.



I say it all the time, but one of the things I love about feminist TikTok is its ability to take complicated ideas and distill them in a SECONDS-LONG video:

I mean, really—this is brilliant: