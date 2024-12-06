I had to kick things off with this video. I just love the fact that creators are sharing information about what it’s like to get abortion medication online. It’s never been more important to make sure that we all have some in our medicine cabinet just in case.
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
100% yes to all of the below:
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Love this take on the unexpected freedom of men hating you:
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
And this had me *dying* laughing:
Tiktok failed to load.
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Enable 3rd party cookies or use another browser
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Abortion, Every Day to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.