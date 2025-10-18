Abortion, Every Day

Duke Planned Parenthood Action
2hEdited

Thank you so much for highlighting S. 323 in South Carolina! The Guttmacher Institute has excellent information about the bill, including testimony submitted by one of their policy advisors ahead of the last senate hearing. We're keeping a close watch on this from our campus in North Carolina as our state has become such an important access point for those traveling from SC for care. And of course, because of the bill's implications on policy nationwide.

1hEdited

Just want to highlight the WNYC link, because Dr. Kristyn Brandi does such a phenomenal job of explaining New Jersey’s abortion rights and why Jack Ciattarelli is *such* a threat. I also want to mention Dr Brandi because she’s been planning to open a new reproductive health/ wellness clinic in North Jersey called Luminosas, and I was excited to see her name. I hope they’re still able to open! https://www.luminosas.org

I was reminded of the clinic last week when Jessica spoke with the founders of shout your abortion about supporting independent clinics.

*link here to the WNYC interview: (transcript if you don’t feel like listening)

https://www.wnyc.org/story/30-issues-in-30-days-abortion-in-new-jersey/

