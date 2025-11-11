Abortion, Every Day

"[A]ttacks on access have to be Democrats’ line in the sand. As Timmaraju said, “‘Negotiating’ on our reproductive freedom is unacceptable.” We couldn’t agree more." Should it be Democrats' line in the sand? Absolutely. But let's look at history. For decades, Democrats have promised so much and delivered so little, e.g. codify Roe. Obama promised and soon forgot all about it, teeing up the Supreme Court decision overturning our right to control our own bodies and futures. Can we please not make that mistake again? Relying on Democrats to protect our rights has been a major factor that got us here. BTW it wasn't Democratic electeds that won the right to abortion, it was the women's liberation movement, the Second Wave, whatever you call it - it was angry women demanding our rights. Now we have a violently male supremacist regime controlling all 3 branches of the federal government and top Dems are AWOL. We are going to have to rise again, for our rights and against this whole fascist agenda. THere's a movement mobilizing people power to stop Trump MAGA fascism and I beg everyone reading this to seriously look into it and throw in with it while we can. RefuseFascism.org and TrumpMustGo.org Before not only our right to abortion but our right to dissent is crushed.

When you give a bully your lunch money today he will be back tomorrow you can count on it.

