Abortion, Every Day

bitchybitchybitchy
14h

About Jolly 's candidacy in Florida- this is more evidence that EVERYONE will throw women's issues ( and lives) under the bus.

I had a back and forth Thursday on another Substack about David French, the anti-choice attorney and op-ed writer who has regular space in thr NYT.

I posted a short critical comment about French and people jumped on it and said, oh, we can't have purity tests, we can't be single issue voters.

As an attorney French represented anti-choice and other religious clients.

The fact that he's taken to his virtual fainting couch over Trump doesn't impress me.

Thanks for letting me vent.

Bexx
14h

Really….is anyone surprised? They try and ban abortion for the plebes, knowing full well they have the means to get one if they need to hide their infidelity/indiscretions. They rail on “drug users on welfare,”meanwhile they hire an alcoholic to run the military, and a ketamine user is allowed to plunder the coffers. They cry about naughty books in the library “hurting the kids”, while engaging in threesomes and going to private islands to diddle kids.

Yup, no surprises here.

