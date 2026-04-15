Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Georgia Christgau's avatar
Georgia Christgau
21h

Thanks Jessica. The aftermath of the lives of women who've been abused is the tail end of these stories that gets left off of so much coverage. We know these women. We are some of these women, and it really sucks how the abuse changes the course of so many of their lives. Gillian Thomas book about ten landmark sexual harassment cases, Because of Sex, is good to read on this topic.

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Lulu Cafe's avatar
Lulu Cafe
19h

It seems that Swalwell is a veritable wolf in sheep's clothing, pretending to care about women, and also pretending to be a progressive. I live in SoCal, and watch TV campaign ads to see who paid for them. His were paid for by large corporate groups - realtors, developers, and a company I will not name that has a reputation for union busting. If he was taking their money, whose side would he have been on as governor?

What I want to know is if any of his colleagues knew about his transgressions, why did they not speak up?

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