Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
3h

No state should acquiesce even if (when) SCROTUS decides Texas and Louisiana are entitled to extradite, tell SCROTUS pound sand you made your decision now enforce it. Business as usual is usualing us right into the graveyard.

Reply
Share
LPN's avatar
LPN
3h

It's time for more women to get armed.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture