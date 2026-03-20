Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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TerriRBG's avatar
TerriRBG
7h

One of the good things about smartphones is that everyone now has a video camera with them and this has shown us that "law enforcement" from the police to the FBI to ICE lies as a routine matter of course. If I was on a jury I would never take a cop's word at face value. My default would be to assume they are lying. There would have to be overwhelming physical evidence for me to conclude that their word was anything other than worthless.

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FireWfire's avatar
FireWfire
6h

The language is so important- coz they want to say we’re baby killers. Nobody wants to kill a baby!!! This is healthcare - this is care for the mother - and I see “baby” all the time - it’s not a baby! We don’t eat baby chickens for breakfast- we eat eggs. That’s because baby chickens and eggs are two different things!!! But they don’t see it like that . And the demonization needs to be recognized

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