Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Marcy's avatar
Marcy
10h

Thank you for your reporting. I enjoyed the listen feature.

The video is excellent. I wish all schools used this one. Very scientific and accurate.

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Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
8h

I have met women in abusive relationships who have had 'surprise' pregnancies but have yet to meet anyone who has wanted a child whilst in a toxic relationship but didn't get pregnant. We are so lucky to have access to AED when so many news sources are enabling the dangerous agenda of forced birth idiots.

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