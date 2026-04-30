Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Jennifer's avatar
Jennifer
2h

Even if she actually supported choice for people beyond herself, she is, as reported by Erin in the Morning, anti-trans. https://erininthemorn.substack.com/p/trump-nominates-anti-trans-fox-news?r=4x0jd&utm_medium=ios

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Rena's avatar
Rena
1h

She’s also fiercely anti trans. It is terrifying.

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