New Surgeon General Nominee Says Women Should “Choose”

Okay, this would be funny if the stakes weren’t so high.

Donald Trump has replaced his embattled surgeon general nominee Casey Means, a MAHA wellness influencer who faced conservative backlash for not being sufficiently anti-abortion. While Means called hormonal birth control a “disrespect of life,” some found her answers on abortion medication lacking. (She said it would be “out of the purview of the surgeon general’s office.”)

And though the anti-abortion movement appears ready to line up behind the president’s new nominee, radiologist and Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier—they may end up disappointed yet again.

A quick look at Saphier makes her seem like the ‘pro-life’ poster girl: she’s written about her experience as a teen facing an unwanted pregnancy, and how she resisted advice to have an abortion and went on to become a doctor. Life News says that by picking Saphier, Trump is “send[ing] a clear message that a strong pro-life voice will help shape national health policy.”

But in a 2019 interview with Fox & Friends, Saphier called dealing with an unwanted pregnancy a “personal decision,” and said women should “decide what you think is right for you.” And when the Fox host asked Saphier, “are you saying that every woman has the right to choose,” the doctor answered: “Yes, of course.”

Now, let’s not get too excited. Saphier says in the same interview that abortions are happening “through birth”—echoing Trump’s “post birth abortion” insanity. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Saphier goes along with the anti-abortion agenda regardless of how she feels personally.

Still, I love the idea that the anti-abortion movement may end up pissed off and fucked over by the Trump administration just one more time.

Iowa Gubernatorial Candidate Calls for Prosecuting Abortion Patients

Not everyone leaves us guessing where they stand on abortion. This week, three of the five Republican men running for Iowa governor took the debate stage—with one calling for women to be jailed.

When asked about abortion, all of the men talked about changing Iowa’s six-week ban to prohibiting abortion at conception. But it was former state lawmaker Brad Sherman who said the quiet part out loud:

“Now whether people should be prosecuted for participating in abortions or having an abortion, I mean, that’s going to depend on every single situation. I don’t think you can make a one size fits all on that. But if it’s a person, we have to protect that life and there should be prosecutions in some cases for that.”

This is the second time (that I know of) that a gubernatorial candidate has called for the prosecution of abortion patients. In February, Abortion, Every Day reported that Republican Rep. Monty Fritts—who is running for governor of Tennessee—supports the execution of abortion patients.

Please remember that it was just about a year ago that I warned this country was entering a new era of criminalization, and that Republicans would be increasingly open about supporting punishment for patients:

Don’t Let Republicans Redefine the ‘Center’ on Abortion

Let’s stick with criminalization for a moment. As we wait to see what happens with SB 1095 in South Carolina—the bill that would send abortion patients to prison for two years—at least one Republican lawmaker is speaking up. After giving a fiery speech last week opposing the legislation, Sen. Tom Davis has published an op-ed in the Post & Courier—writing that the bill “has no place in the statute books of a decent society.”

“S.1095 is not a pro-life bill. It is a cruel bill. And the Republican Party owes the women of South Carolina the courage to say so out loud.”

I agree! But here’s the thing: South Carolina’s six-week abortion ban, which Davis supports, is also cruel. And we can’t allow Republicans to paint themselves as somehow reasonable on abortion simply because they don’t want to see women jailed.

We need to be prepared: as calls to punish patients ramp up, so will the number of conservative legislators eager to use that extremism as a foil. What better way to appear ‘moderate’ on an issue they’re losing without actually having to give anything up?

The Overton Window has been shifting since the end of Roe. I’ll never forget what Nikki Haley said at a 2023 town hall after being asked about abortion:

“I think we can agree on the fact that contraception should be accessible. And I think we can all come together and say that any women who has an abortion shouldn’t be jailed or given the death penalty. Can’t we start there?”

Start there?? Haley was lauded for her “pro-woman” stance.

And listen, I’m realistic—I know South Carolina advocates need legislators like Davis to stave off the worst of the worst. But Republicans are losing this issue, and they know it. It’s vital we don’t give them a lifeline by letting them redefine where the center is.

Lawsuit Seeks to Keep Abortion Off Virginia Ballot

Here we go again: anti-abortion activists and lawmakers will do anything to stop voters from having a say on abortion—because they know they’ll lose.

Virginia’s Right to Reproductive Freedom Amendment is facing yet another lawsuit from conservatives eager to take the measure off November’s ballot. The Association of American Physicians and Surgeons, the Virginia Medical Freedom Alliance, and a town council member from Bluefield filed suit today—arguing that the ballot question misleads voters about what the amendment would actually do.

“If voters knew what was actually in this amendment, they would not vote for it,” said Victoria Cobb, president of the Family Foundation of Virginia.

The suit says the amendment would eliminate parental notification for abortion and gender-affirming surgeries, end health standards for clinics, and allow just about anyone to perform an abortion. It’s the exact same shit other suits have claimed in other states considering similar measures. Truly, they’ve tried this everywhere.

There’s a reason conservatives keep reheating this particular strategy over and over again: because when the amendment wins, they can say it wasn’t because voters are pro-choice, but because they were tricked. Indeed, Courthouse News reports that the plaintiffs are seeking “injunctive relief that preempts the certification of the amendment regardless of the outcome of the votes.”

Per usual, it’s a transparent attack on democracy.

Oklahoma & Illinois Advance Very Different Bills

Since the end of Roe, American women live in two very different countries—and the two bills that advanced this week in Oklahoma and Illinois are a perfect example of that.

In Oklahoma, legislators sent the governor a bill that makes the “trafficking” of abortion pills a felony. Under HB 1168, anyone who delivers abortion pills to a woman would face ten years in prison and a $100k fine—as would anyone who possesses the pills with the intent to deliver them.

The language of the legislation—like delivers and intent—opens up a broad range of helpers to arrest. Is it “delivering” abortion pills if you’re a volunteer who connects women to out-of-state providers? What about a website that links to providers?

While Oklahoma Republicans look to target anyone and anything that helps women get care, new legislation in Illinois would stop the state from tracking abortion medication and hormones used in gender-affirming care. SB 4834 would remove testosterone from the Illinois Prescription Monitoring Program and prevent the state from adding abortion pills and estrogen to the program. The bill passed a Senate committee yesterday.

The legislation comes as anti-abortion states work to classify mifepristone as a controlled substance—a move that doesn’t just expand punishment around the medication, but allows for increased state surveillance.

While Illinois sponsor Sen. Adriane Johnson spoke of "preserving trust" between doctors and patients and women’s “deeply personal” decisions, Oklahoma's Sen. David Bullard chastised women for taking a pill "designed to murder an unborn child."

Like I said: two different countries.

Catching Up on SCOTUS

Yesterday, the U.S. Supreme Court came down with a unanimous decision that allowed a New Jersey network of anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers to sue in federal court over the state’s investigation into its misleading practices.

If you missed yesterday’s newsletter about the ruling, you can read it here. And don’t forget to catch up with AED’s explainer of the case below:

Unsurprisingly, anti-abortion activists are feeling very pleased with themselves. William Haun, senior counsel at the right-wing legal group Becket, called it “a triumph for every faith-based ministry in America.”

As Mother Jones points out, the ruling is likely to make it harder for lawmakers and attorneys general to investigate the fake clinics.

Side note: wtf is up with the Washington Post editorial board? In their piece about the ruling, the board describes anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers as groups that “offer ultrasounds, diapers and other services free of charge.” They neglect to mention anything about the lying to women, the gross data collection, the funneling of taxpayer dollars, etc. I know, I know—I shouldn’t expect any better. But come on.