Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Linda's avatar
Linda
9h

And Washington Post: Did they slip abortion in there to try and hide that they are racist, sexist, bigot boot lickers? Yes they did.

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Linda's avatar
Linda
9h

I saw the NYT article header and I’m sick of everyone centering men. Just stop it already. Tired.

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