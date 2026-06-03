Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Hannah Iris's avatar
Hannah Iris
7h

Has anyone here set up their estate (whether through a full-on trust or a simple account beneficiary) to gift (any amount of) money to abortion funds? If so (because I'm considering it myself), I'd love to hear more (any!) info.

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Ethereal Fairy's avatar
Ethereal Fairy
3h

Ezra Klein is a douche-bro who is leaning further right all the time. He is no friend to women.

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