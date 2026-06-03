In the States: Texas, Nevada, Ohio, Colorado, New Jersey

Let’s start with Texas. The state’s GOP has a long history of extremism, including calling for abortion to be prosecuted as homicide in their party platform—essentially threatening patients with the death penalty. As Jessica reported yesterday, Abolish Abortion Texas is now an official sponsor for the Texas GOP’s 2026 convention.

In other words, Texas Republicans have aligned themselves with an extremist group that wants abortion patients to be punished as murderers. We simply can’t allow this level of extremism to be normalized and mainstreamed. If you live in Texas, find out if your local GOP representatives have commented or clarified where they stand on their party’s embrace of ‘abortion abolitionists.’ (You can find your local reps, here.)

In better news, the Nevada Supreme Court blocked the state’s parental notification law for abortion last week. The ruling means—at least for now—that young people in the state can access care without parental notification or permission from a judge while the court considers the broader challenge.

Thirty-seven states have laws requiring forced parental involvement in a minor’s access to abortion. In some states, like Pennsylvania, parental involvement laws are so poorly written that a minor needs permission for abortion even if they already have children.

We simply can’t compromise on minors’ human rights in the movement for reproductive justice. All too often, even supposedly pro-choice politicians tend to shy away from the issue of young people’s abortion access—all while the GOP weaponizes ‘parental rights’ concerns to go after abortion broadly. (Just yesterday, Abortion, Every Day updated you on Tennessee’s ‘abortion trafficking’ law that does exactly this.)

Over in Ohio, Republicans are continuing to disrespect the state’s pro-choice constitutional amendment. In the final days of this legislative session, the state Senate has scheduled a hearing for a 24-hour waiting period bill. It’s yet another desperate attempt to make abortion as inaccessible as possible despite voters codifying protections in 2023.

Abortion Forward says the bill “will harm patients by creating additional barriers to care and increasing costs of the procedure.”

This comes at the same time that Ohio conservatives are trying to put abortion back on the ballot—proposing an amendment that would repeal abortion protections, instead only allowing lawmakers to regulate the issue.

Colorado colleges will soon offer medication abortion thanks to a new law signed by Gov. Jared Polis. But just a reminder that this won’t apply to all schools—schools with religious objections will (unfortunately) be able to sidestep the law.

The other challenge will be ensuring that schools let students know abortion is available in the first place. When California passed a similar law, an investigation from LAist found that many colleges offered students little-to-no information about the medication. Its availability wasn’t listed on school health websites, for example, leading some students to travel far distances to obtain medication that they could have gotten right on campus.

And all eyes are on New Jersey right now, as protesters continue to challenge the Delaney Hall ICE detention center’s horrific conditions. Immigrants at Delaney are on hunger strike until their demands are met. That includes releasing the medically vulnerable—pregnant women among them—along with young and elderly detainees, and providing access to doctors.

Reproductive justice and immigrant justice are conjoined: under this administration, not only has ICE been needlessly detaining and mistreating pregnant women, but also unaccompanied minors who are pregnant as a result of rape. In February, we learned that the administration was directing unaccompanied, pregnant, child rape victims to the same, overcrowded detention center in Texas—where abortion care is banned.

The ACLU joined advocates across the nation—as well as both of New Jersey’s Democratic senators—and called for Delaney to be shut down:

“We urge the federal government to heed those calls, end the obstruction of congressional oversight, and immediately address the conditions that have driven detained people to risk their health and safety to be heard. No one should have to starve themselves to be treated with basic humanity.”

Where Are the Unaccompanied, Pregnant Immigrant Girls?

Speaking of attacks on immigrants: since last July, at least a dozen pregnant minors have been sent to the same Texas facility in San Benito, seemingly to wait out their forced pregnancies and give birth. One source in the administration said earlier this year: “I feel like we’re just waiting for something terrible to happen.”

As Jessica told you yesterday, Congress members are struggling to keep track of or get answers from the administration on the girls’ whereabouts. The story is a devastating example of how the administration is unleashing its anti-abortion extremism on the most vulnerable demographics. One health official who ran the unaccompanied children program in Trump’s first term said in February, “This is 100% and exclusively about abortion.” In an effort to stop unaccompanied, pregnant child rape victims from accessing care, the administration has effectively disappeared the girls.

Despite HHS officials’ assurances that detained children at this facility are receiving adequate medical care, The Guardian notes that as recently as 2024, detentions in the San Benito facility were reportedly halted because of insufficient access to health care. Meanwhile, anti-abortion extremist Gov. Greg Abbott recently rescinded oversight of facilities from the state government. Taken together, it’s an infuriating recipe for human rights abuses.

Demand for Abortion Funding Has Doubled Since Dobbs

We’re rapidly coming up on four years since Dobbs, and one thing is abundantly clear: the demand for abortion hasn’t gone anywhere. In fact, it’s nearly doubled. According to new data the National Network of Abortion Funds shared with AED, abortion funds supported 158,000 patients in 2025—up from 82,000 just three years earlier.

Per NNAF’s survey of 97 funds, funding requests also doubled over the same period—from 117,000 to 234,000. The amount spent per abortion also doubled, from $188 to $396. And from 2024 to 2025 alone, abortion funding costs rose by 30%, while practical support costs like transportation, lodging, and child care rose by 13%.

This is inseparable from how—amid the spread of abortion bans and rapid clinic closures—the average distance patients travel for care has grown dramatically. More than a third of abortion funds reported a rise in out-of-state travel among their callers, and the same share said they’d had to pause their hotline at some point since Dobbs, thanks to funding shortages, legal barriers, security concerns, and—naturally—burnout among staff.

NNAF’s interim executive director, Poonam Dreyfus-Pai, tells us:

“The need is growing even faster than available resources, and the gap continues to widen. People have to work even harder and travel further to get the abortions they want and need, if they can at all. Abortion funds deserve deep investment so they can sustainably and holistically support abortion seekers.”

This is your daily reminder that abortion access is an economic justice issue. Consider donating to abortion funds today if you’re able.

Ballot Box: Iowa, Arizona & Beyond

Tuesday marked a big primary night for California, New Jersey, and Iowa. In Iowa, Rob Sand, who ran unopposed, won the Democratic primary for governor. Sand has made clear that he would veto any and all abortion restrictions that come across his desk, and has been vocal about how the state’s ban has worsened the state’s OBGYN shortage and maternal health crisis.

Sand has a real chance to flip the state blue after years of GOP Gov. Kim Reynolds’ relentless attacks on abortion. And remember: the majority of Iowa voters oppose the state’s abortion ban. In fact, 64% of Iowans support legal access to abortion care. It’s a good reminder that abortion bans are unpopular everywhere:

Meanwhile, there’s some controversy surrounding the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) and contentious primaries in battleground states like Arizona—where the DCCC recently endorsed Marlene Galán-Woods for the state’s 1st Congressional District.

Galán-Woods’ opponents have questioned the DCCC’s decision to get proactive in this specific race, given her history as a Republican (until around 2018). The DCCC made no endorsements in 2024, when Amish Shah—a doctor and former state legislator—won the primary that year.

An active player in GOP politics for years before she became a Democrat, Galán-Woods has a history of campaigning for anti-abortion extremists—including Jan Brewer, who signed a 20-week abortion ban in Arizona in 2014. But today, Galán-Woods identifies as pro-choice, touting endorsements from EMILY’s List and Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes.

She also declares unequivocally on her campaign website that she’d “fight to codify Roe v. Wade into law and fund Planned Parenthood,” and ensure that “Republicans cannot pass backdoor bans and restrict access to reproductive health care.”

This cycle, AED is closely monitoring where, exactly, Democrats stand on abortion in key states—like in Florida, where we learned last summer that the Democratic frontrunner for governor had a years-long anti-abortion record. Candidate David Jolly only recently pivoted to say he respects Roe.

In Iowa, Josh Turek—who just won the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate on Tuesday—missed key abortion votes and once voted in favor of a bill to fund crisis pregnancy centers. And in Maine, a Bernie Sanders-backed gubernatorial candidate has a record of voting for fetal personhood legislation before changing his position a few years ago.

Meanwhile, some voices within the party, like pundit Ezra Klein, have called on the party to embrace anti-abortion Democrats to fight fascism in red states. As if banning abortion itself isn’t fascism! (To be clear, abortion is far more popular in red states than the Democratic Party is.)

There’s certainly room for candidates to move on issues like abortion—but in that case, they’ll need to be vocal and articulate ways they’ll actively work to protect and expand access. Four years after Dobbs, Democrats can’t drop the ball on this issue and hope we won’t notice.

Trump Can’t Pay Off Anti-Abortion Extremists—for Now

Remember Donald Trump’s proposed $1.8 billion “Anti-Weaponization Fund” to compensate victims of so-called ‘political targeting’ by the Biden administration? Not only was the fund set to pay January 6 rioters, but it was also likely to pay anti-abortion extremists, too. As we know, there’s a significant intersection between J6ers and violent anti-abortion activists.

Thankfully, a judge just issued an injunction against the fund on Friday—meaning, for now, there will be no payouts to anti-abortion activists. National Abortion Federation’s Brittany Fonteno, one of the plaintiffs suing to stop the Anti-Weaponization Fund, calls the ruling “critical”:

“Taxpayer dollars should never be used to bankroll a political rewards scheme that would further embolden extremists actively targeting abortion clinics, threatening providers, and interfering with essential health care.”

The ruling comes as a relief, but let’s be clear about what the Trump administration is pushing for: they’re effectively financially incentivizing anti-abortion extremism. Plus, none of this is separable from how Trump’s Justice Department just put out a 900-page report claiming that violent anti-abortion activists prosecuted by the Biden administration were the victims of discrimination for their Christian beliefs.

All of this is about this administration’s open embrace of and attempts at normalizing extremism.

Anti-Abortion Tactics Being Exported to Australia

The Guardian attended an anti-abortion rally in Sydney, where protesters rallied in support of legislation that would ban sex-selective abortions. Pro-choice demonstrators noted that the moves against abortion feel very similar to what’s been happening in the U.S.

Another Texas County Bans Abortion Travel

Last month, another Texas county passed a ‘sanctuary’ ordinance that bans use of its roads for abortion-related travel. Collingsworth joins over 20 other counties in the state that have passed similar ordinances—local laws that allow citizens to sue anyone who helps someone leave the state for abortion care.

Back in December, The Texan reported that 91 political subdivisions (including cities, counties, and townships) have established anti-abortion ordinances in the last five years—with 29 passed in 2025 alone. Anti-abortion groups like Live Action put that number closer to 120.

Some of these counties are along or en route to the New Mexico border, a popular destination for Texans seeking abortion care.

While people can’t be criminalized for violating the ordinances, the goal is to create a chilling effect that leads Texans to believe they could be arrested for leaving the state or helping someone leave the state. Unfortunately, that fear is well-founded: there have been hundreds of pregnancy-related arrests since the end of Roe, and in Texas, cops opened up a murder investigation into at least one woman (that we know about).

Again: these local ordinances aren’t criminally enforceable. But there are some state laws targeting abortion travel that are: like ‘abortion trafficking’ bans in Idaho and Tennessee, which use the guise of protecting minors to restrict teens’ ability to leave their anti-abortion states.

The anti-abortion and anti-trans movements are two sides of the same coin with their focus on attacking children. Nowhere is this clearer than Texas, where AG Ken Paxton just announced that Texas Children’s Hospital will become the first in the nation to open a ‘detransition’ clinic focused on reversing gender-affirming care.

The creation of this ‘clinic’ is part of a settlement between the state, the U.S. Justice Department, and the hospital system. Texas and the DOJ targeted the hospital for providing gender-affirming care to minors, which the DOJ referred to as “sex-rejecting procedures.” The DOJ claims that opening a ‘detransition’ clinic amounts to “restorative care” for children; in reality, it’s part of a broad, right-wing effort to demonize trans health care.

Brad Pritchett, chief executive of LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Texas, says of the announcement: