Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Erica T's avatar
Erica T
5h

Wow. Sad to see Mollie fall this far. I used to like reading her. Glad I was, in fact, lying down for that one.

Do you think Georgia is an even bigger bellwether than Wisconsin? It feels like it is.

Thank you for calling out the horrible losses of life in the news lately. Sometimes it feels like a death spiral and then it actually is. Very sad.

Thank you for all you do Kylie and Jessica!!!

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Vickie Dillon's avatar
Vickie Dillon
5h

They showed some female ministers invest Carolina testifying that this bill would be harmful period. This ministers also talked about

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