South Carolina Senate Will Vote on Bill to Jail Abortion Patients

A bill that would punish abortion patients with prison time is headed for a full Senate vote in South Carolina. Under SB 1095, even rape victims and women with fatal fetal abnormalities would face two years in prison. The legislation would also criminalize abortion providers, funders—even those who help a friend obtain care.

Vicki Ringer, director of public affairs for Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, says in a release that “it’s becoming increasingly clear just how many of our lives anti-abortion lawmakers are willing to endanger in service to their agenda.”

Remember, this bill is not just about South Carolina: it’s a test case for the nation. Yesterday, Abortion, Every Day broke the news that Students for Life has endorsed SB 1095—marking the first time a major national anti-abortion group has publicly supported jailing patients.

“They aren’t even hiding it anymore,” Mini Timmiraju, president of Reproductive Freedom for All, tells AED. The good news? “We’re seeing this desperate escalation because they are losing,” she says.

I think that’s right—they are desperate. They’re also not stupid: the anti-abortion movement is using SB 1095 as a test case to see how voters, press, and politicians react to a bill that isn’t a flashy push for murder charges—but something they think voters will tolerate.

The South Carolina Daily Gazette reports today that at least one Republican is pushing back against the legislation. Sen. Tom Davis says, “I’m going to do whatever I can to prevent this bill from ever becoming law in South Carolina.”

“This law is so out of step with where South Carolinians are. It does not create a culture of life. It creates a culture of surveillance, of family conflict, of legal terror. It sends a horrible message.”

Here’s hoping Davis takes that message to his GOP colleagues. Because if SB 1095 passes, South Carolina will be the first state in the nation to explicitly criminalize abortion patients. That’s a line that can’t be uncrossed.

Louisiana AG Moves to Stop Telehealth—Again

Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill might just be the nation’s most abortion-obsessed AG. (Sorry, Ken Paxton!) A few weeks ago, a judge paused Murrill’s mifepristone lawsuit against the FDA—under the auspices of giving the Trump administration more time to conduct their bogus safety review of the drug. But Louisiana’s Republican AG isn’t waiting.

Murrill announced today that she filed a motion with the (notoriously conservative) U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals to stop telehealth abortion pill prescriptions while the lawsuit plays out. In her filing, Murrill points out that the judge’s ruling said she would likely succeed on the merits of her case—and claimed the state is suffering “irreparable harm” so long as telehealth abortion remains available.

As you all know, telemedicine has been a literal lifesaver since the end of Roe: it’s largely the reason the abortion rate hasn’t dropped in the last four years, and is the primary way women in banned states are getting abortions. Republicans know that, and have been pulling out all the stops to put an end to it.

What We’re Reading: Mother Jones on Abortion Pill Attacks

Speaking of attacks on abortion pills, don’t miss this important feature at Mother Jones, “The ‘Messy’ Plaintiffs Behind So Many Anti-Abortion Lawsuits.” That’s putting it kindly!

The men behind these mifepristone suits are often straight up abusers—which makes the ‘reproductive coercion’ claims their attorneys bring so much more infuriating. As Center for Reproductive Rights attorney Marc Hearron notes:

“The decision to have an abortion is a personal, intimate choice. Who would have the gall to file a lawsuit over someone’s decision like that and splash it all over the papers, except for someone who intends to further abuse? This is not something an average person would ever do.”

Mother Jones also notes that the anti-abortion attorneys bringing these suits (cough, Jonathan Mitchell, cough) will work with crisis pregnancy centers, “men’s rights” groups, and so-called “abortion recovery” groups. Assholes top to bottom.

The whole piece is well worth a read.

Repro Rights Gets Two Big Court Wins

Let’s move on to some good news—great news, actually: a Pennsylvania court has struck down the state’s ban on public funding for abortion! In a 4-3 decision, the Commonwealth Court of Pennsylvania ruled that the state constitution contains “a fundamental right to reproductive autonomy” and that the ban on funding violates the state’s Equal Rights Amendment.

This is a huge deal, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for the amazing lawyers and advocates who’ve put so much work into getting to this moment. It’s been a long time coming: a group of healthcare providers filed a suit against the ban back in 2019.

Predictably, anti-abortion politicians are already crashing out about the ruling, with a handful claiming that the court is greenlighting “abortions on-demand.” (If only!) In reality, the ruling simply affirms that low-income women—like low-income men—deserve access to health care.

David Cohen, one of the lawyers representing those clinics, tells AED that we should consider the ruling a reminder of how important state courts are: “Especially post Dobbs, state courts and state constitutions are essential to protecting abortion rights and justice.”

More good news, this time in Michigan: a judge has struck down the state law that prevented pregnant people from having their end-of-life wishes respected.

We all remember Adriana Smith’s heartbreaking story: the young Georgia mother was kept alive for months against her family’s wishes after she was declared brain dead, just because she was pregnant.

Adriana’s case revealed that several states have laws that override a pregnant person’s end-of-life wishes. Advance directives allow you to decide what kind of care you want (or don’t want) in the event that you become incapacitated. But in Kansas, Alabama, Indiana, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wisconsin, those directives are automatically invalidated if you’re pregnant.

That was true in Michigan, too—until If/When/How and Compassion & Choices brought a lawsuit on behalf of eight women in the state. Now, Michigan Judge Sima Patel has ruled that the law violates the right to reproductive freedom codified in the state’s constitution.

“[The] personal decision whether to forego life-extending care in the face of an incapacitating condition and to designate a patient advocate to protect one’s wishes in this regard while incapacitated, even if pregnant, is a fundamental right to make and effectuate a decision related to pregnancy.”

This is If/When/How’s second victory fighting these laws, after a successful lawsuit in Idaho. The group is currently fighting Kansas’ law, too.

To find out where your state stands on advance directives and pregnancy, check out Pregnancy Justice’s terrific maps and learn more here.

In the States: Oklahoma, New Hampshire, California & More

Today in “who could’ve seen this coming???,” Tulsa Flyer reports that Oklahoma anti-abortion crisis pregnancy centers are not being very transparent about how they’re spending millions in taxpayer dollars.

In 2017, Oklahoma established a program to “reduce abortions” by funneling funds to crisis pregnancy centers. In 2024—as part of a broader trend of CPCs getting a surge in taxpayer dollars—Republicans increased the program’s budget from $8 million to $17.4 million.

But groups like Oklahoma Life Foundation (which got $5.9 million) and Oklahoma Pregnancy Care Network ($4.3 million) are reporting “inconsistent and incomplete data” about how they’ve spent that money.

The state Health Department, which oversees the CPC program, concedes that the past year “has been a learning experience with some challenges.”

This lack of transparency isn’t an aberration: this is how CPCs operate. The anti-abortion movement demands bottomless state funding for the fake clinics, then frames any amount of state oversight as discriminatory. (There’s a case on these very grounds before SCOTUS right now.)

Meanwhile, New Hampshire still doesn’t have a shield law to protect abortion providers from overzealous prosecutors and AGs in Republican-led states. New Hampshire Public Radio reports that the lack of protections has OBGYNs thinking about leaving the state. From Dr. Carrie Wang:

“It’s pretty hard for me to think about staying here when I could just go to Massachusetts or Vermont and feel like I’m much more well protected and still get to stay in the New England area.”

We already know that OBGYNs are leaving anti-abortion states in droves, but it shouldn’t come as a surprise that they might leave states without proactive protections, as well. Especially as states like Texas and Louisiana increasingly target out-of-state providers with civil and criminal charges.

Just a reminder: GOP Gov. Kelly Ayotte ran and won on the misleading pledge that she’d respect the right to abortion in New Hampshire. But Republicans have repeatedly introduced new restrictions since she took office, and not restricting abortion isn’t enough. Providers need protections.

If New Hampshire providers do leave en masse, it will be a problem. The state has already struggled with the closure of at least nine rural labor and delivery centers.

In better news, California legislators are trying to ensure that the Trump administration (or anyone else) can’t come after women’s abortion records. Assembly Bill 1930 prohibits healthcare providers from complying with federal subpoenas or legal summons seeking patient data on abortion and gender-affirming care without first notifying the state attorney general and the patients involved.

“No one should have to fear that seeking lawful medical care in the state of California could put their privacy and their safety at risk,” Democratic Assemblymember Rick Chavez Zbur says.

The bill passed out of committee earlier this month, and it’s exactly what we need to see more of. It’s not enough for states to legalize abortion: what steps are they willing to take to protect patients and providers from our increasingly fascist federal government and law enforcement agencies?

Quick hits:

The Indiana Capital Chronicle digs into the legal challenge against the state’s ban, which is now heading directly to the state Supreme Court;

And the Idaho Statesman has more on pro-choice organizers’ mission to put an abortion rights measure on the ballot this year. Some good news? The measure is polling at around 60% support.

The U.S. Has a Femicide Crisis

There was a string of devastating, high-profile femicides and domestic violence homicides this past week.

On Sunday, a Louisiana man killed eight children in a domestic violence shooting—the deadliest mass shooting in the U.S. in eight years. Last week, Justin Fairfax, the former lieutenant governor of Virginia, killed his wife and himself amid their divorce proceedings. Fairfax’s political career was derailed by a series of sexual misconduct allegations back in 2019. On Friday, authorities say a Utah man killed his wife and himself one day after she filed for divorce. And on Monday, police charged the artist D4vd with first-degree murder in the death of a 14-year-old girl, also charging D4vd with sexual relations with the child.

All of these tragic cases are part of a broader crisis of endemic violence against women and girls in our society. (Not, as The New York Times reports on the Louisiana killings, a result of “dark thoughts” and relationship “stress.”)

It’s impossible to overstate how devastating these losses are. We can’t allow them to fall through the cracks or be treated like outliers: these deaths are a reminder that we live in a political system and a moment that devalues women’s lives.

Conservative Pundit’s Book Hints At New Abortion Strategy

Conservatives are testing a new anti-abortion strategy: recasting themselves as the victims of a supposedly “radical” pro-choice movement. You’re going to want to sit down for this one.

In a new book about Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, Fox News contributor Mollie Hemingway reportedly insinuates a bombshell, unsubstantiated claim: that liberal Supreme Court justices deliberately delayed their dissent in Dobbs to give would-be political assassins extra time to kill their conservative colleagues. Seriously.

Hemingway writes that abortion-rights supporters had “an incentive” to murder justices before the decision was finalized—so the outcome could be changed. She says the leak created a “serious security risk,” since a justice’s death could have altered the ruling.

The timing for Hemingway’s book and these obscene allegations isn’t subtle. Republicans are facing brutal optics on abortion right now: rising maternal mortality in banned states, a wave of bills to punish patients, and a growing push to restrict birth control.

What better time to pretend that the real victims aren’t women going septic or teens forced into childbirth—but the anti-abortion activists who made it all happen?

And remember, the Trump administration just released a nearly 900-page report painting clinic attackers as peaceful and religiously persecuted, and pro-choice activists as thugs targeting crisis pregnancy centers. (Hemingway echoes that framing, writing that in the weeks after the Dobbs leak, hundreds of crisis pregnancy centers were “vandalized.”)

A reality check: anti-abortion violence has been surging for years. At least seven abortion clinic personnel have been murdered by anti-abortion extremists; and there were 11 murders and 26 attempted murders of abortion providers between 1993 and 2016. Again, that’s to say nothing of the people killed by bans themselves.

The strategy here is clear: as we inch closer to the midterms, Republicans need a new talking point on abortion—one that doesn’t make them look so monstrous. With this DARVO bullshit, it appears they’ve got one.

Ballot Box: Georgia

Georgia’s Supreme Court election is coming up fast: on May 19th, voters will make a decision that will determine the future of abortion rights in the state.

Reproductive Freedom for All and Planned Parenthood have endorsed Miracle Rankin, former president of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, and former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan. The two women are challenging incumbent Justices Charlie Bethel and Sarah Warren—two of the justices who reinstated Georgia’s six-week abortion ban.

The ban that killed Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller. The ban that treated Adriana Smith like an incubator. The ban that led to Alexia Moore being arrested on murder charges.

The justices are just as extreme as the ban itself: Bethel is endorsed by Georgia Right to Life; and as state solicitor general, Warren defended the state’s right to threaten abortion providers with prison time. Both are endorsed by the extreme far-right group Frontline Policy Action, which Southern Poverty Law Center designates as a hate group.

That’s why we’re so glad to see that Planned Parenthood Votes is putting serious dollars into an ad campaign that calls the two incumbents “politicians in robes”:

As this year’s midterms heat up, abortion rights have become a driving issue up and down the ballot—certainly in state Supreme Court races that could decide the future of abortion bans. We’ll be covering this race and others closely in the coming weeks, so keep an eye on your inboxes.