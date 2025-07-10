Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
2h

Women need to vote out every gop. Why they didn't in the last election I will never fathom.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Anna Elizabeth's avatar
Anna Elizabeth
2h

Conservatives: Parental rights!*

*for me and not for thee

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture