Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Kathy's avatar
Kathy
16h

The GA Supreme Court races were the subject of a recent campaign by postcardstovoters.org . If you don't know this organization, check it out; approved writers send hand-written postcards to Democratic voters in key targeted races with messages approved by the campaign/candidate. Makes me feel like I'm doing something useful....

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Joe Katz's avatar
Joe Katz
16h

Folks reading this post who want to help make some history: find phonebank shifts, canvass information and social media toolkits here: https://susanrogan.substack.com/p/start-taking-back-the-supreme-court

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