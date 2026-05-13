There are few states that demonstrate the cruelty of abortion bans like Georgia does: since the state enacted a six-week ban, the law has killed two women (that we know about), Amber Nicole Thurman and Candi Miller. It was Georgia’s abortion ban that forcibly kept Adriana Smith’s body alive to incubate a pregnancy, and that led to multiple pregnancy-related arrests—including one woman who is now facing murder charges for having taken abortion pills.

On May 19th, Georgia voters will have a chance to fight back when they cast a ballot in the state Supreme Court race. And last week, Abortion, Every Day had the chance to talk to one of the candidates, former Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan. She spoke to us about the mifepristone case before the Supreme Court, the Georgia women who have died from being denied emergency abortion, the voters she’s meeting who are mobilizing over Georgia’s ban, and more.

Jordan and Miracle Rankin, former president of the Georgia Association of Black Women Attorneys, are challenging incumbent Justices Charlie Bethel and Sarah Warren respectively. If Bethel and Warren’s names sound familiar, it’s likely because they’re two of the justices who reinstated Georgia’s ban. Warren also holds a leadership role within the far-right Federalist Society.

The odds are stacked against Jordan and Rankin: it’s been over 100 years since an incumbent justice didn’t win reelection in Georgia. The state’s Supreme Court operates on an appointment system in which incumbents run for reelection on primary ballots—and because of this set-up, they rarely lose.

But Jordan, who gained national attention for her passionate speech against Georgia’s six-week ban back in 2019, is optimistic. In our chat, Jordan says the turnout on the campaign trail has been “overwhelming”—and voters she encounters are largely mobilizing over reproductive freedom, which she argues is protected under the state Constitution.

Via Jen4Georgia.com

Since the end of Roe v. Wade, state Supreme Court elections across the country have become a referendum on abortion rights. Look at Wisconsin, a swing state that’s elected only pro-choice, liberal Supreme Court justices since Dobbs—after candidates ran on reproductive freedom, and made clear that abortion rights were on the line. Look at Pennsylvania, another swing state that last year saw voters come out in droves, see through conservative disinformation, and preserve a liberal-majority state Supreme Court—they also won by running on abortion.

Read our full conversation below—and if you have loved ones in Georgia, make sure they know about the upcoming Supreme Court election on May 19th.

AED: So much has changed in just a few years since the end of Roe. Do you remember where you were when the Dobbs ruling came down?

JJ: I was running for attorney general when the Dobbs decision came down, and I was sitting in my campaign office. We’d been expecting it for a while. And I remember reading it and thinking this is much, much worse than I could have imagined—in part, because of Clarence Thomas’ dissent, where he lays out all of the other fundamental rights or civil rights that he thinks should be the next to go right.

AED: Federal courts are currently challenging telemedicine access to abortion pills, which has been essential in Georgia especially. What do you see as the judiciary’s responsibility to address this?

JJ: The issue of the constitutionality of Georgia’s abortion ban is still a controversy in the courts, and there hasn’t been an official ruling under the state Constitution. I want to be careful that I don’t step where I’m not supposed to step, but I’ll tell you that my personal belief is that courts are supposed to step in and protect people and their rights, especially when there’s government overreach. They’re not just the last line of defense, but they’re the ones calling balls and strikes. The power that’s given to government and officials is by the people. The courts are there to make sure that that power is used responsibly and within the bounds of constitutional constraints.

AED: The Court set new limits on third-party standing—eliminating the ability of advocacy groups and medical providers to sue on behalf of patients. Do you think restricting third-party standing shields abortion bans from constitutional challenge?

JJ: We’re seeing that the court is really controlled by the Federalist Society, which advocated for different ways to close the courthouse to individuals going to the court to vindicate an injury caused by an unconstitutional act. We’re seeing the Georgia Supreme Court rule on cases telling individuals you can’t question the government, the court can’t rule a law is unconstitutional. We’ve seen the court say, “We’re not going to necessarily rule the big issues, we’re just going to say you don’t have standing.”

Historically, in Georgia, there was a much broader idea of standing in state courts than there’s been in federal courts. You could always go to a Georgia court to vindicate your rights, even when the doors of the federal court were closed to you. But today, the court is trying to pull that back, and that isn’t consistent with the history of precedent in terms of Georgia law.

AED: Right now, a woman in Georgia is being charged with murder over an alleged abortion. Several women have died under Georgia’s ban, or experienced traumatic state interventions like Adriana Smith’s family. What is the judiciary’s responsibility to correct these injustices?

JJ: In my past life as a state senator, I was in the Senate when HB 41 the ban was passed, and advocated against it. Part of my reasoning and argument was the unintended consequences—or, maybe they are intended. We saw the government really take medical decisions that should be left to patients and physicians and turning them into political football. To be frank, it was a bunch of men who’ve never been pregnant with no clue—for instance, that the medication abortion is also used a lot for miscarriage management.

This is one of many things where there are all these downstream effects that have resulted in significant and horrific consequences for Georgia women. In my speech in 2019, I laid it out. When you pass legislation like this, women are going to die. It’s taken a while for a lot of these stories to get out, for these brave families to be able to say something, and it’s so incredibly important for the public to understand. These laws are not one size fits all. They deal with many really sticky medical issues.

AED: No incumbent justice on the Georgia Supreme Court has lost an election in over 100 years, in part due to an appointment-driven system where judges run as incumbents. What do you see as your path to victory?

JJ: Every day, we see the federal level, the Supreme Court abdicates its responsibility to protect our basic rights. It’s incredibly demoralizing for a lot of people, certainly the Dobbs decision, where you wake up and 50 years, a fundamental right I had every day of my life, was suddenly gone. We’re seeing escalating attacks on the Voting Rights Act, gerrymandering, disenfranchisement of marginalized communities and communities of color. That is really disturbing to a lot of people, and it’s not even a partisan issue.

I remember someone asking me, “You’re a former Democratic state senator, so how can Republicans trust you’re going to be fair?” I don’t know anyone, Democrat, Republican, Independent, who wants their rights taken away, who believes there should be more government overreach. From my perspective, this really is about protecting individuals and their rights from some bad actors.

Via Jen Jordan for Georiga Supreme Court

AED: Paint us a picture of what it looks like on the ground right now. What is moving people to come out? What are you hearing, if anything, about the state’s abortion ban?

JJ: It’s been overwhelming. Especially now, where we have these majority-minority districts that are all under so much threat from gerrymandering, as different communities could really lose political power. I’ve run a lot of elections, but usually primaries can be a little sleepy. That was one of the reasons why these races were put on the primary ballot in May—to confuse people, because it’s a nonpartisan race on a partisan ballot, and you’re almost cutting out a huge part of the electorate. We’ve had to really reach Independent candidates to even let them know this election is happening and how to participate.

We are seeing enormous turnout on the trail. It’s crazy in terms of how many people are turning out, and it gives us hope that maybe we’re going to be able to accomplish something that hasn’t been done in over 100 years. It feels good on the ground, I have to tell you, and there is excitement. It does really feel like momentum.

AED: To your point, there’s such a history of voter suppression in Georgia, and in anti-abortion states where politicians are afraid of how popular reproductive freedom is.

JJ: Right, and even the way the ballots are, where you just see an “I” for incumbent, and you might otherwise assume they’re a Democrat or Republican based on your voter registration because it’s a partisan primary ballot, even if the incumbent may not share any values with the voters. So, it’s almost impossible to challenge these incumbents, to hold them accountable—and that’s by design.

A lot of this campaign has been about education and telling people what do I believe, what are my personal values, and always making clear: you can have a personal belief, but if there’s a law, is it constitutional and lawful? You may not like it. But I am constrained to the Constitution.