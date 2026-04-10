Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Her Safe Harbor's avatar
Her Safe Harbor
2h

The new EPA eliminates regulations that protect us to put in new ones that harm us.

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bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
5h

Thanks for the link to the Dallas Morning News article. It is well written, and so powerful.

As for treating thr harassment of womtn by anti-choice protesters as "religious expression ", that is insane. I no longer recognize DOJ, where I worked for over 30 years.

And "catch kits"? Let's send those to RFK,Jr.

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