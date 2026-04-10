Republicans Are Dismantling Democracy to Keep Abortion Banned

The New York Times has an important piece about the Republican assault on ballot measures. The short version? Anti-abortion legislators and leaders are working overtime to stop voters from having a direct say on abortion rights, because they know America is overwhelmingly pro-choice.

Since the end of Roe, voters have used citizen-led ballot initiatives to protect or restore abortion rights in California, Michigan, Vermont, Ohio, Arizona, Colorado, Maryland, Missouri, Montana, and New York. In Kansas and Kentucky, voters decisively rejected anti-abortion measures.

Nearly every one of those wins came despite aggressive attempts to rig the process. In Ohio, the Republican secretary of state sued to keep abortion off the ballot, purged nearly 30,000 voters, and worked with anti-abortion groups to craft a misleading ballot summary. In Missouri, voters were bombarded with texts falsely claiming that pro-choice petitioners would steal their identities.

The few times pro-choice ballot measures have lost, it’s largely been because of that trickery: Florida’s Amendment 3 “lost” with 57% of the vote—falling just short of the 60% threshold—after Gov. Ron DeSantis poured millions of taxpayer dollars into a state-run disinformation campaign. In Nebraska, conservatives launched a ballot measure with almost the exact same name as the pro-choice initiative—confusing voters and tricking them into codifying a ban.

So no, the latest attacks on ballot measures aren’t surprising. The Times reports that North Dakota, Utah, and South Dakota are all pushing measures that would require citizen-led amendments to win 60% of the vote instead of a simple majority. Missouri Republicans want citizen initiatives to win in each of the state’s eight House districts—a move to give sparsely populated conservative areas veto power over otherwise winning amendments. And Florida’s new ballot measure requirements are so ridiculous that all 22 of the citizen-led initiatives proposed this year failed to qualify for the ballot.

Chris Melody Fields Figueredo of the Ballot Initiative Strategy Center says, “They cannot win fairly, so they are changing the rules of the game.”

As frustrating as this is, use it as a reminder that we are in the vast majority. Republicans certainly know it, that’s why they’re so desperate to stop us from having a say.

In the States: Idaho, Arkansas, Arizona, Kansas, Texas

Let’s stick with ballot measures for a minute and talk about Idaho. The state doesn’t actually allow citizen-led initiatives to pass constitutional amendments; they can, however, pass new laws. And that’s exactly what Idahoans United for Women and Families is trying to do—if they can collect enough signatures.

In an op-ed for the Idaho Capital Sun, executive director Melanie Folwell writes that the group has just about a month left to gather signatures for the Reproductive Freedom & Privacy Act. “It is a narrow window, one that will close quickly,” she writes.

If adopted, the law would restore the pre-Dobbs standard that allowed patients to access abortion up until fetal ‘viability’. You all know how I feel about ‘restoring Roe’—we all deserve better. But Folwell writes that this is about asking Idahoans to “recognize that the current situation is unsustainable.”

“We can get back to an Idaho where it’s safe to grow a family, back to an Idaho where you can see a doctor when you need a doctor, back to an Idaho where our adult children and grandchildren want to live, and back to an Idaho where privacy, dignity, and compassion are the standard.”

Meanwhile, The Guardian reports that two more women have joined the legal challenge against Arkansas’ abortion ban. Back in January, Amplify Legal brought a suit on behalf of women harmed by the law.

Lead plaintiff Emily Waldorf’s water broke just 17 weeks into her pregnancy—far too early for survival. Despite a nonviable pregnancy and the growing risk of serious infection, the Arkansas mom was denied both an abortion and antibiotics. When she contacted Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ office to beg for help, “the only advice she received was to ‘get a lawyer.’”

She did. Now, two more Arkansas women have joined the case—including Leitaea Lowrimore, who was denied treatment for an ectopic pregnancy. Her doctor told her that if he helped, he could “do 10 years in prison.”

Lowrimore was turned away or discharged from three separate emergency rooms. At one point, she asked her husband: “Am I going to die? Am I going to make it home?”

This is what pregnancy looks like under abortion bans.

In better news, Arizona’s largest abortion provider is now offering telehealth and abortion pills by mail—thanks to a court ruling earlier this year. In February, a judge struck down multiple restrictions, including the state’s ban on telehealth abortion.

Judge Gregory Como ruled that the Republican-crafted laws violated the constitutional protection put in place for abortion by voters in 2024. From April Donovan, interim CEO of the Arizona branch of Planned Parenthood:

“It is so much less burdensome for the patient. So now patients don’t have to think about two days of getting daycare or driving two days to our office. This saves them so much money and stress.”

The Arizona Mirror also reports that because an unnecessary ultrasound law was struck down, Planned Parenthood was able to seriously reduce its price.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has vetoed the two anti-abortion bills we flagged last month: one that would force misinformation onto patients, and another that would make it easier for patients to sue providers who don’t deliver it.

“Kansans have made it clear that they want the government to stay out of women’s private health care decisions,” Kelly said, “this bill does the opposite.”

Unfortunately, Republicans are likely to override her vetoes. In fact, the legislature has already started that process. It was just over a week ago that the legislature overrode Kelly’s veto of the CARE Act, a law that shields crisis pregnancy centers from state regulation.

Finally, The Dallas Morning News has an emotional piece about the Texas women denied health- and life-saving abortion care—and what it’s been like for them to get pregnant again. The publication follows Hollie Cunningham, Kate Cox, and Austin Dennard—all of whom had to flee the state for medical care after getting devastating fetal diagnoses. It’s a difficult read, but vital to remember the real cost of these laws.

Quick hits:

New Jersey Democrats are raising the alarm about the Trump administration’s attack on pro-choice states;

Undergraduate student researchers urge New York legislators to pass SB S135, which would provide practical support funding for those seeking abortion care;

And Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America has endorsed South Carolina Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette in the state’s gubernatorial race.

“It may not feel as though abortion is as front and center as it was in the year or two after the Dobbs decision…but when you bring it to people and remind them that these things are happening, it taps directly into that rage.” - Planned Parenthood president Alexis McGill Johnson, speaking to The 19th

Will Mifepristone Be Added to the EPA’s Contaminants List?

Here we go again: anti-abortion groups are lobbying the Environmental Protection Agency to add mifepristone to their list of drinking water contaminants. (The website they launched is…something.)

If you need some background on this batshit claim, read Abortion, Every Day’s coverage here and here. The short version is that anti-abortion activists insist abortion pills and fetal remains are poisoning the environment and groundwater. They even say Americans are “drinking abortions.”

Their lie is as dangerous as it is ridiculous: the goal is to ban women who use mifepristone from flushing their miscarriages and abortions, forcing them instead to use a “catch kit” to bag up their blood and tissue and bring it back to the doctor as medical waste. It’s a humiliation ritual.

There’s more: with MAHA messaging gaining steam, anti-abortion activists have started insisting that abortion in the water is stripping men of a hormone that helps “preserve their masculinity”—and that the medication is causing American men to have low sperm count. Sigh.

Now Students for Life (SFL) is urging followers to submit comments to the EPA, calling for mifepristone to be added to the agency’s Drinking Water Contaminant Candidate List (CCL). The group did the same thing last year—not only to pressure the federal agency, but to spread disinformation about abortion pills.

The end-goal, however, is even more nefarious. In a press release, SFL says, “Step One is to consider a new list of potentially harmful things in our water, leading to Step Two, developing a way to track and monitor them.”

That’s alarming—especially considering SFL is lobbying for bills in multiple states that would mandate testing the groundwater for abortion pills, birth control, and hormones used in gender affirming care. Former EPA officials have told The New York Times that their technology could “help identify a particular street or home where the pills were used.”

So to recap, this is about disinformation, surveillance, humiliation, and fear.

Not to mention, we all know anti-abortion activists don’t actually care about the environment! SFL Vice President Kristi Hamrick said it explicitly in 2025: she’s more than happy to use “the devil’s own tools against them.”

Extra Credit: HuffPost compiled some fun social media reactions to Republicans’ national bill requiring women to “catch” their own pregnancy losses. Our favorite? “WTF is abortion water?”

Two Women Were Denied Emergency Abortions in California

This is interesting: the California hospital that denied multiple women emergency abortion care is seeking a settlement with the state. Providence St. Joseph Hospital is one of many Catholic institutions caught refusing patients care since the end of Roe.

A refresher: back in 2024, Anna Nusslock’s water broke just 15 weeks into her pregnancy. There was no chance for her twin fetuses’ survival and she was more at risk the longer she stayed pregnant. But because there were still audible fetal heart tones, Providence St. Joseph Hospital refused to give her care.

As Nusslock’s husband packed her into the car to go to another emergency room, hospital staff gave them a bucket and towels “in case something happens in the car.”

It later came out that the hospital did something similar to a second woman, refusing her miscarriage treatment and forcing her to drive over five hours to a San Francisco hospital.

What makes this even worse is how callous the hospital has been; attorney for Providence St. Joseph argued that Nusslock wasn’t experiencing a medical emergency because she made it to the second hospital alive. They also claimed the state doesn’t have the right to direct them to provide emergency abortions because they’re beholden to a “higher power.”

We’ll keep you updated on what happens with this potential settlement, but consider it an important reminder that living in a pro-choice state isn’t a guarantee that you’ll be able to get care.

Read more about the proliferation of religious hospitals and the danger they pose to women below:

Mifepristone Suit Reminds Republicans Abortion is Popular

Earlier this week, a federal judge paused Louisiana’s mifepristone lawsuit against the FDA—giving the federal agency more time to complete their bogus ‘safety review’ of the abortion medication. As we wrote previously, this doesn’t mean this judge or the FDA are doing anything pro-choice: the Trump administration simply doesn’t want to deal with the issue until after the midterms, and the judge actually ruled that Louisiana had shown “irreparable harm” and is “likely to succeed on the merits.”

So it makes sense that anti-abortion organizations and leaders are doing a victory lap right now. Family Research Council President Tony Perkins said in a release, “Even the court acknowledged the destruction caused by the FDA policy on chemical abortion.”

That said, Perkins also used the ruling as an opportunity to bash the FDA for not moving more quickly on their ‘study’. And while an HHS spokesperson told NOTUS this week that the agency “is taking care to do this study properly and in the right way,” we all know FDA commissioner Marty Makary has been slow-rolling the review. (Again, because Republicans don’t want to deal with abortion before the midterms.)

Other anti-abortion activists have also expressed disappointment that the administration hasn’t done more to curb abortion pill access, accusing the White House of ignoring their base. But as the Associated Press points out, it’s abortion rights that have political momentum—not the opposition.

Law professor Rachel Rebouché says, “There seems to be an emerging consensus in the country that people don’t want to ban abortion.”

While Republicans fight it out amongst themselves, Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill has filed a notice this week that she’s taking her case to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

White House: Arrests of Clinic Attackers is Religious Discrimination

Buckle up, because this one is going to piss you off.

You may remember that one of Donald Trump’s first moves as president was to pardon nearly two dozen anti-abortion extremists convicted of violating the FACE Act—the federal law that prohibits violence against abortion clinics. Letting these maniacs loose wasn’t enough, apparently: MS NOW reports that the Justice Department is launching an investigation into those Biden-era arrests, framing them as the religious persecution of peaceful activists.

The DOJ is expected to publish a 60-page report as early as next week defending Trump’s pardons, writing that “the Biden DOJ shattered the public’s trust by weaponizing the FACE Act to advance a pro-abortion agenda” and targeted those “with traditional Christian views.”

In essence, the DOJ is poised to categorize harassment, threats, and violence against abortion clinics as mere expressions of one’s religion. (It reminds us of how Republicans are shielding crisis pregnancy centers from state regulation by claiming it amounts to religious discrimination.)

This comes at the same time that clinic violence is on the rise: in November, an anti-abortion activist shot someone outside of a South Carolina Planned Parenthood; and last month, a 20-year-old Montana man was arrested after planning to assassinate an abortion provider.