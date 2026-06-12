Conservatives Co-Opted 'Coercion.' New Research Takes It Back.

Back in 2023, Abortion, Every Day reported that anti-abortion activists had landed on ‘coercion’ as their most effective talking point to stigmatize and attack abortion. As one anti-abortion leader put it, “No one is openly in favor of coerced abortions.”

Our reporting has proven frustratingly prescient: in the years since, the anti-abortion movement has gone all-in on equating abortion access—especially medication abortion—with coercion and abuse.

Which is why I was so glad to talk to public health professor Anita Raj, whose new research on domestic violence victims’ experiences with reproductive coercion is being shared here at AED for the first time.

Raj, executive director of Tulane’s Newcomb Institute, studied reproductive coercion across Louisiana and the South—and her findings dismantle the anti-abortion propaganda.

Victims of reproductive coercion aren’t just pressured to end pregnancies, as conservatives would have you believe; they’re subjected to the full gamut of control over their reproductive lives—from sabotaged birth control to forced pregnancy and forced birth.

And despite Republicans’ insistence on linking abortion pills to coercion, the facts don’t bear that out. Abortion bans don’t prevent intimate partner violence—but they do make it harder for women to safely leave abusive relationships, and they hand abusers more leverage over their victims’ bodies. As Raj told me, “When there’s a policy that restricts your ability to engage in the medical health support services that you need, then that in and of itself is a kind of reproductive coercion.”

That’s because abortion was never the problem—abusers are, and they’ll use any tool available to control their victims. Including, increasingly, abortion bans themselves.

It’s no coincidence that domestic violence has spiked since Dobbs: calls to the National Domestic Violence Hotline involving reproductive coercion doubled within a year of the end of Roe, there were tens of thousands of rape-induced pregnancies in banned states in that same window, and bans have caused at least 10,000 additional incidents of intimate partner violence.

Abusers’ main goal in any act of reproductive coercion is to exert full control over their victims’ bodies and lives—not unlike the goal of abortion bans.

Still, anti-abortion lawmakers keep pushing restrictions under the guise of protecting women—facts be damned. “I don’t know how much more data we can give people to say this is not helpful for women,” Raj said.

She also connected her findings to something bigger—a cultural and political turn against women themselves:

“Something is happening in our country that is about how women are viewed...We see a skepticism that I think is of deep concern, that I think is part of why we see a rollback of reproductive rights. A skepticism that women know what’s best for their own body, a skepticism that women should be leaders politically, a skepticism of the Me Too movement. I think these are hanging together from the data we see.”

Watch my full conversation with Raj above, and read her research below. For more details on the study, see vexdata.org.