Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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Runfastandwin's avatar
Runfastandwin
4h

I wish Democrats would lean HARD into abortion rights. It's a winning strategy.

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Jane Davis's avatar
Jane Davis
4h

"Feminism has satanic roots' ??? nearly choked on my coffee reading that one. Gave me a bit of a laugh after so much grim news. I have so much admiration for the women why they needed access to an abortion. It takes a lot of courage to talk openly in the current environment. These are people making tough adult decisions that would test all of us. Thanks again Jessica

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