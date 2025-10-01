Abortion, Every Day

Marcy
14h

Thank you Jessica for this report. I’m so grateful for young activists. I am sure there are others helping young women get birth control and abortion pills on the down low.

Women must protect women. No one else will. 🥰

A Gal Somewhere
4h

Love hearing about Womb Service! When I was at Georgetown I was part of H*yas for Choice (we weren't allowed to use the trademark and were unsanctioned by the school). We kept our table in a closet in the Women's Studies department (we couldn't rent a table through Campus Facilities) and when it was your shift, you'd go get it, set it up in the "free speech area" of campus (ironically called Red Square, haha) and bam, we were the daily only source of free condoms on campus. I even remember I had my regulars ;). I was agog when I learned that on other campuses R.As handed out condoms and sexual health information in dorms!

Students get it done :)

