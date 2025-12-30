Abortion, Every Day

Cheryl from Maryland
6h

Good for you, Ms. Valenti. Intellectual and bodily autonomy for women IS NOT UP FOR DEBATE. I bet Bari Weiss, that untalented know-nothing grifter, would scream bloody murder because if not for feminism, she would lose her bank account, her job, her female partner, quite possibly her voting rights, be a slave to her parents, probably shamed in synagogue for being a loose and degenerate woman, have a male guardian, etc., etc., etc. Has "Feminism Failed Women"? How about how GOP politics have failed women?

Judi Doyle
6h

This is Susan Faludi's Backlash all over again. The conservative PR strategy is always to say, "Feminism? You don't really want that, dear. It will just make you miserable and you'll never get a man."

This time around they are telling us "You're not unhappy because your reproductive rights are being stripped from you, and people are threatening your right to vote, and accusing you of being a 'DEI hire.' You're actually unhappy because you have to work and can't stay home and make cake and do crafts all day in a gingham dress."

This is so infuriating. Just exactly when did these great defenders of "true womanhood" Bari Weiss, Helen Andrews, Erika Kirk, and Amy Coney Barrett announce their retirement from public life to stay home and make decorative cushions? I missed that announcement.

