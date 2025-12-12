Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ethereal Fairy's avatar
Ethereal Fairy
3h

Congratulations on your excellent work exposing the disgusting, and degrading "catch kits" idea the forced birthers came up with. Forcing traumatized women to bag their miscarriage is beyond ghoulish. It is technically biohazardous waste, and really should not be handled unless necessary.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
bitchybitchybitchy's avatar
bitchybitchybitchy
3h

Wisconsin GOP legislators are pissed because they ARE creeps who want to pick through bloody miscarriage tissue.

Providence St. Joseph answers to a "higher power"?

Just....NO. They refused to provide needed medical care to a woman because their higher power consists of misogynistic, celibate old men who hate ans fear women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Jessica Valenti · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture