Fantastic news: The Supreme Court has paused the federal ruling that sought to end abortion pills by mail. In an order that just dropped a few minutes ago, Associate Justice Samuel Alito stayed last week’s decision from the Fifth Circuit of Appeals until Monday, May 11. He also asked the relevant parties to make their filings by Thursday.

We’ll have more in the daily report later today, but something important: you’re about to see a lot of headlines reporting that SCOTUS has “restored” access to abortion pills. Please remember that even before this order, women could still get abortion medication shipped to them in all fifty states. As I noted in Saturday’s explainer, some providers shifted to miso-only protocols, while others continued on as usual—shipping both mifepristone and misoprostol.

While it’s true that this makes things a whole lot more clear-cut for providers (for now), we don’t want Americans believing that their ability to access abortion pills hinges on chaotic and constantly moving court orders. Something to think about as you’re sharing information with your communities online and off.