Breaking: SCOTUS Pauses Anti-Mifepristone Ruling
The decision seeking to limit abortion pills is paused for the next week
Fantastic news: The Supreme Court has paused the federal ruling that sought to end abortion pills by mail. In an order that just dropped a few minutes ago, Associate Justice Samuel Alito stayed last week’s decision from the Fifth Circuit of Appeals until Monday, May 11. He also asked the relevant parties to make their filings by Thursday.
We’ll have more in the daily report later today, but something important: you’re about to see a lot of headlines reporting that SCOTUS has “restored” access to abortion pills. Please remember that even before this order, women could still get abortion medication shipped to them in all fifty states. As I noted in Saturday’s explainer, some providers shifted to miso-only protocols, while others continued on as usual—shipping both mifepristone and misoprostol.
While it’s true that this makes things a whole lot more clear-cut for providers (for now), we don’t want Americans believing that their ability to access abortion pills hinges on chaotic and constantly moving court orders. Something to think about as you’re sharing information with your communities online and off.
Thank you, Jessica, as always for your tireless activism and humanitarian work. The attacks on our basic human rights just keep coming. If I see one more story framing it as "abortion right" or "reproductive rights" I'm going to scream. It is our basic rights to existence. MSM has failed us. You never have.
Thank you for your constant vigilance, every day.
I am heartsick about how women are being treated by the Trump administration and the GOP generally. They want us out of the boardroom and back int to kitchen, barefoot and pregnant, without resources or education...... and it's just that simple.
Odious jerks, every one of those self-righteous onward Christian soldiers, in Congress, in the judiciary, and behind the pulpits in conservative Christian churches, all hammering on an aspect of women's medical care that is not any of their business.