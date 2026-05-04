Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

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ARS's avatar
ARS
8h

Thank you, Jessica, as always for your tireless activism and humanitarian work. The attacks on our basic human rights just keep coming. If I see one more story framing it as "abortion right" or "reproductive rights" I'm going to scream. It is our basic rights to existence. MSM has failed us. You never have.

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Blue Witch's avatar
Blue Witch
8h

Thank you for your constant vigilance, every day.

I am heartsick about how women are being treated by the Trump administration and the GOP generally. They want us out of the boardroom and back int to kitchen, barefoot and pregnant, without resources or education...... and it's just that simple.

Odious jerks, every one of those self-righteous onward Christian soldiers, in Congress, in the judiciary, and behind the pulpits in conservative Christian churches, all hammering on an aspect of women's medical care that is not any of their business.

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