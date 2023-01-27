Breaking: GOP bill would create gov't website to collect data on pregnant women
Republicans want to create a federal anti-abortion website that not only seeks to deceive women about abortion and direct them to crisis pregnancy centers—but would collect their personal information to give to anti-abortion groups.
The ‘Standing with Moms Act’ was introduced this week in the House by South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, and in the Senate by Florida Sen Marco Rubio. The legislation would set up the website life.gov as a portal for pregnant women that would explain the “risks related to abortion at all stages of fetal development,” and direct users to local crisis pregnancy centers. But here’s where it gets interesting: The way that this government website would let users know about crisis pregnancy centers in their area is by taking women through a series of questions about their location and contact information.
It only gets worse. The bill would allow someone from the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct “outreach” to women who used the site in order to provide them with “additional resources.” And here’s the kicker:
“[A]gents of the Department of Health and Human Services [will] make every effort to furnish specific information to such user in coordination with Federal, State, local governmental, and private health care providers and resources.” (Emphasis mine)
Pay close attention to that language: They would work to contact women “in coordination” with “private health care providers and resources.” They’re talking about crisis pregnancy centers!
So let’s be clear about what this bill is suggesting: The creation of a government website of abortion misinformation that collects pregnant women’s data and shares it with dangerous anti-abortion groups.
By the way? You know who came up with the idea for this website? Concerned Women for America.
I’ll include more information about this legislation in tonight’s newsletter.
Margaret Atwood thought she was writing speculative fiction but she has such a clear vision of what people at their worst are capable of that it is no longer fiction. One day we hear about controlling girls’s travel out of state, the next we hear about a registry for pregnant women and non governmental agencies funded to act as overseers of the pregnancies. It starts to sound like East Germany when every apartment building had at least one Stasi agent, Secret Police, to spy on the neighbours. I think there is a reason the costumes of the Handmaids are red. And there is a reason republicans are moving closer and closer to draconian authoritarian government legislation. The root source of their psychology is likely a childhood of being bullied and mistreated at home and on the playground until they protected themselves by becoming the bullies, determined to hide their feelings of inadequacy and lack of self confidence behind a narcissistic macho veneer of power. These are the childhoods of Hitler, Trump, and Putin. The misogyny, the hatred of women and the desire to control them by keeping them weak and powerless permeates every action. Like every stalker and abusive partner of women in shelters and morgues. Strong smart women scare them shitless and this is why they want women pregnant and acquiescent, dependent on dominating males..
We have American kids dying everyday due to poverty. Kids in this country aren’t even guaranteed BASIC HUMAN NEEDS. But yeah they care SO MUCH about kids and are SO “prolife”. 🤮🤢🤢🤮🤢🤮