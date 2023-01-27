Republicans want to create a federal anti-abortion website that not only seeks to deceive women about abortion and direct them to crisis pregnancy centers—but would collect their personal information to give to anti-abortion groups.

The ‘Standing with Moms Act’ was introduced this week in the House by South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, and in the Senate by Florida Sen Marco Rubio. The legislation would set up the website life.gov as a portal for pregnant women that would explain the “risks related to abortion at all stages of fetal development,” and direct users to local crisis pregnancy centers. But here’s where it gets interesting: The way that this government website would let users know about crisis pregnancy centers in their area is by taking women through a series of questions about their location and contact information.

It only gets worse. The bill would allow someone from the Department of Health and Human Services to conduct “outreach” to women who used the site in order to provide them with “additional resources.” And here’s the kicker:

“[A]gents of the Department of Health and Human Services [will] make every effort to furnish specific information to such user in coordination with Federal, State, local governmental, and private health care providers and resources.” (Emphasis mine)

Pay close attention to that language: They would work to contact women “in coordination” with “private health care providers and resources.” They’re talking about crisis pregnancy centers!

So let’s be clear about what this bill is suggesting: The creation of a government website of abortion misinformation that collects pregnant women’s data and shares it with dangerous anti-abortion groups.

By the way? You know who came up with the idea for this website? Concerned Women for America.

I’ll include more information about this legislation in tonight’s newsletter.