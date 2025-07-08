Abortion, Every Day

Abortion, Every Day

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda Bower's avatar
Linda Bower
2h

The people who still use the ol’ “abortion as birth control” talking point need to be corrected. Out of everything, this makes me the sickest. I’ve heard quite a few “liberal” folks talk this way more recently. Let’s stomp it out for good. Let’s move beyond this ridiculous good vs. evil nonsense many Americans seem to hold so dear. Nothing in life is cut and dried. Walk a mile in someone else’s shoes. Jesus Christ, and I’m an atheist.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joyce Arthur's avatar
Joyce Arthur
1h

Thank you so much for defending Lily Allen!! All the hateful and stigmatizing coverage has been distressing to see. People should have as many abortions as they need. Pregnancy happens.

I also love Cynthia Nixon's "Make Abortion Great Again" hat. Abortion is a blessing. An ethical and essential option. It saves lives and empowers women.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jessica Valenti
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture