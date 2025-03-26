One of the questions I get asked most often is: How can I help?

Folks don’t just want to read about nightmares every day—they want to do something about them.

Arming the Choir will be a regular open thread that answers that question.

If you’ve been following my work, you’ve probably heard me talk about “arming the choir.” When people ask if I feel like I’m just preaching to the choir, that’s my answer. I’m not preaching—I’m arming the people who care about this issue with information, statistics, stories, and (hopefully) the confidence to speak up and take action.

But when it comes to how to take action, there’s only so much I can do. What’s most impactful often depends on where you live and what’s happening in your community right now. And let’s be real—I’m behind a laptop in New York. It’s the folks doing the work on the ground who know what their communities need most.

That’s where you come in.

Abortion, Every Day readers are deeply tapped in—you’re activists, media-makers, policy wonks, clinic escorts, and community organizers. So I’m giving you the floor.

Use this thread to arm the choir: share an action item, highlight an organization, promote a local event, or just let folks know what’s happening where you are. And if you don’t have something to share yet, but want to connect with others near you—just jump in!

This will be the one AED thread that I open up to all commenters—paid or unpaid. So please behave!

I can’t wait to see what you share—and to help amplify it. As always, thank you for being a part of this community. If we have to be in this hell, I’m at least glad to be in it together. -Jessica